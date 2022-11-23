Why a police officer has started traveling with the Wisconsin volleyball team

The UW-Madison Police Department has been sending an Officer on the road with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team since the online circulation of private photos and videos of players in October.

There was no specific incident or threat that triggered the additional security resources, UWPD executive director of communications Marc Lovicott said.

“Our presence on the road with the volleyball team is out of an abundance of caution,” Lovicott said.

A UWPD Officer has occasionally accompanied the team in previous seasons but mostly during the postseason. The Athletic department requested the detail because of the October incident, Lovicott said.

He said UWPD’s investigation into the sharing of images and video captured on the phone of a team member is continuing. A UW statement in October said police were investigating the situation for “multiple crimes.” No members of the volleyball team were accused of wrongdoing, according to the school.

The investigation was expected to be lengthy, Lovicott said in October, because of the complexities involving the identification of those involved in potential internet crimes.

UW decried the “unauthorized sharing” of images and video, some of which contained nudity, as “a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy” in an Oct. 19 statements.

Lovicott said UWPD and the Athletic department had discussed an elevated level of security on road trips before the incident because of the team’s success and notoriety.

Officers regularly accompany some Badgers teams on road trips, Lovicott said, and the Athletic department pays for the travel costs and work hours.

An Athletic department spokesperson declined to comment on whether any other security measures have been added since the photos and videos were circulated.

The third-ranked Badgers are scheduled to finish the regular season with matches Friday at Nebraska and Saturday at Ohio State.