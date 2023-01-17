WHS vs. NWHS Basketball: Game & Ticket Information

We’ll bring our high schools together for round two of highly competitive basketball games at the end of this week! It’s expected to be a sellout event at Waukee High School. Below you’ll find details about the games, which span two days. Please take note that tickets for varsity games will not open to the public for purchase until Thursday, January 19 at 9 am

Lower-Level Games

The lower-level games are scheduled for Thursday, January 19.

JV1 Girls at 6 p.m

9th A Boys at 6 p.m

10th Boys will follow the JV 1 Girls

Tickets will be $5 for the night and will be available via the link or with a credit/debit card at the door. Fans of the Wolves and Warriors can use the link below to purchase tickets.

Buy Thursday Night Tickets

Varsity Games

The varsity games are set for Friday, January 20.

5 p.m. Gates open

6 pm Varsity Girls Basketball begins

7:45 pm Varsity Boys Basketball begins

Due to the large crowd expected, the $5 tickets will NOT be sold at the gate. Online ticket sales will open for the public at 9 am on January 19. A ticket link will be added later this week.

Activity Pass Information

Accepted Passes:

Yellow WHS family passes

Senior/grandparent passes

White Booster passes

Not Accepted passes:

Blue NWHS family passes – please get tickets when the online public link opens on Thursday, January 19 at 9 am

Student & Staff Information

Students with an activity pass must get a free ticket from their activities office by Wednesday, January 18. You cannot use your pass for entry at the game. Students who need to purchase a ticket may also visit either activities office through Wednesday, January 18. Tickets are available before school, during lunch, and after school.

Any District staff planning with an activity pass must contact the WHS activities office to confirm attendance. If a staff member doesn’t have a pass, they’ll need to purchase a ticket before the end of the day on January 18.

How to get into the Fieldhouse

Fieldhouse seating

Live Stream from Home

For those wishing to avoid the crowds and cheer on their team from home, CISN will be live streaming: https://www.youtube.com/@CISNtv

Media Pass Registration