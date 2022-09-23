WHS soccer teams to pay tribute to Super Evan Austin

HAMPTON — Evan Austin served as an Honorary Captain last season for both the Winnacunnet High School boys and girls soccer teams as he was battling a rare brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic Pontine glioma.

“Super Evan” passed away in June at the age of 8, and both soccer teams will pay tribute to him one more time during Friday’s games against Rival Exeter.

“It’s a great way to Honor Evan Austin’s life and to recognize the family and the unfortunate hardships that they’ve gone through,” Winnacunnet girls soccer head Coach Nick O’Brien said. “But also to raise awareness on Pediatric brain cancer, and kind of unite both communities for a great cause.”

At Friday's Winnacunnet soccer games, there will be items available for purchase such as Super Evan T-shirts, Stickers and magnets. There will also be a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds going to Pediatric cancer research.

The girls game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm, with the boys game to follow. A tribute to Austin, the boy who touched the hearts of the entire Hampton community, will be held between games.

Honorary Winnacunnet High School boys soccer Captain Evan Austin (center) posed with the team after its 2-1 win over Londonderry last October.

“We’re going to try to remember him and support the family going forward,” boys soccer Coach Nick Rowe said. “Supporting the community is part of our program’s culture. For these players, this is bigger than what they’re doing as athletes, and there are bigger things in life than soccer.”

Honorary Winnacunnet High School boys soccer Captain Evan Austin lines up and kicks the ball in the net during opening ceremonies prior to last October's game against Londonderry.

“Even though Evan has passed, (Winnacunnet) still wanted to honor him and make it a good night,” said Jess Austin, Evan’s mother. “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, so we’re really trying to use this opportunity to spread awareness in the community, do some fundraising, while also honoring Evan at the same time.”

