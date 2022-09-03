WHS soccer: Girls nearly score first goal; boys roll past Waseca – The Globe

The Worthington High School girls soccer team is getting very close to scoring its first goal of the season. In a 9-0 loss to a strong Waseca Squad Friday night in Worthington, three good scoring opportunities nearly made the mark.

The WHS boys stayed unbeaten with a 5-0 triumph in Waseca.

Girls

Waseca 9, Worthington 0

WORTHINGTON — With about 15 minutes remaining in the second half and the Trojans trailing 8-0, senior WHS midfielder Leidy Chavez Martin got off a very good, sharp shot directly at the Waseca goal that the Bluejay defender made a diving save on. Then a few minutes later, Worthington junior forward Cristy Banegas made another promising shot just a few feet from paydirt that didn’t quite connect. With just a little more than a minute remaining, teammate and senior defender Johana Cruz had one more good goal chance but couldn’t cash in.

Worthington is 0-4-1 on the season and has yet to score. But they’re getting closer with every game.

“This has been the most Offensive we’ve played all season. And we’re working on it,” said head Coach Anne Greenway.

The Trojans played well for the first 19 minutes of the first half, but then surrendered a string of Waseca goals — many of them well-aimed from long distance. The Bluejays had six goals in the first half — three of them from junior forward Gabriela Lopez — and three more in the second.

Halfway through the first half, the Trojans — who also played a Thursday night game — seemed to tire. But they caught their second wind in the second half.

“It was just those long shots that hurt us in the first half. But we played really hard to the end. And I think that really speaks volumes about us,” Greenway said.

Waseca 6 3 — 9

Worthington 0 0 — 0

Boys

Worthington 5, Waseca 0

WASECA — Starting well after a couple of poor starts to games, the Trojan boys scored twice in the first half and three times in the second.

“They have a narrow field just like St. Peter,” head coach Juan Flores said about the Bluejays. “I think we adapted to the field and we played well. I think we played our best game of the season.”

Alan Flores and Byron Echeverria scored Worthington’s first half goals. Danny Banegas scored twice in the second half and Kaine Vela also scored.

Worthington 2 3 — 5

Waseca 0 0 — 0