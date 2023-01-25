WHS Boys Basketball Places 2nd – The Wellington Daily News

After leading most of the Championship game, the WHS boys basketball team came up short in the final seconds against Circle at the Chaparral Roadrunner Classic. The Crusaders lost the game by just one point with the final score 49-48.

“I’m extremely proud of this group,” said Head Coach Joe Newman. “We got better each game throughout the tournament and played Championship caliber basketball.”

The Circle game came down to turnovers. The Crusaders had 20 and Circle scored 15 points off those mistakes.

“We learned a lot about our team against Circle and will continue to focus on getting better,” said Newman. “We are still in the running for a shot at the league title and will look to make a run in the playoffs. This loss will make us better.”

Senior Banks Hinshaw led the Crusaders against Circle scoring 19 points and pulling down seven rebounds. He was seven for ten from the field, two for three from the 3-point line, and three for seven from the free throw line.

Seniors Jack Wright and Montel Tate and sophomore Carter Burnett were named to the All Tournament Team.

Newman said Burnett’s caliber of play as a sophomore is a promising sign for the future of WHS basketball.

“Carter makes a lot of plays because of his effort,” Newman said. “Combining that with his length and athleticism, he’s got the tools to be a special player.”

In the Semifinal game, the Crusaders beat Reno County, a homeschool team, 60-24. Senior Montel Tate led his team in scoring with 18 points.

In the first game of the tournament Wellington played against another Sumner County team, Conway Springs. The Crusaders beat the Cardinals 56-48. Senior guard Jack Wright scored 20 points against Conway. Burnett scored 11.

“Jack has the ability to score in multiple ways,” said Newman. “He’s at his best when he’s attacking the rim and getting layups and getting to the free throw line. He’s been off and on from the arc this season. But, when he’s hitting, it really opens the floor for the entire team.”

Box Score of Championship Game vs. Circle:

CIRCLE 49-48 WELLINGTON

Malachi Rogers – 11 points ; 6 rebounds; 2 steals Jack Wright – 3 rebounds; 6 assists Montel Tate – 11 points; 4 rebounds; 1 assist; 2 steals Banks Hinshaw – 19 points; 7 rebounds; 1 assists; Cope Henry – 2 points; 1 rebound; 2 assists Carter Burnett – 3 points; 8 rebounds; 1 assist Brody Weir – 2 points