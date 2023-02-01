Who’s the New Face of the NFL?

Photo : Douglas P. DeFelice ( Getty Images )

It’s official. For REAL now. Tom Brady has retired from the NFL after playing quarterback for 23 seasons.

In case you didn’t know , he’s collected seven Vince Lombardi Trophies, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three league MVP awards, and more regular-season victories than should be warranted for one player. ( He’s also the reason behind one of my saddest days as a sports fan.)

Now, with Tom Brady walking away from the sport, there is room to speculate who the new “face” of the NFL will be. The person at the top of the list is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he has not officially snatched that crown away yet.

Yes, he’s the best player in the NFL and has accomplished so much more than his younger contemporaries. But there’s only one way to take the crown and make sure nobody ever takes it again (until you retire). Winning.

Brady Cemented his status in the league by winning multiple Super Bowls in multiple decades of his life. He won three in his 20s, two more in his 30s and another two in his 40s. They had an unprecedented run of winning.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Essentiel by Adele Skincare from head-to-toe (literally)

Essentiel by Adele is an all-purpose moisturizer, suitable for body, face, and even the under eye area.

OF ow it’s your turn Patrick Mahomes.

I as golden era for Black gunslingersPat has an incredible chance to outshine them all . But that doesn’t mean other players can’t catch him. After all, he only has one Super Bowl win.

Yes, Jim Brown, Lawrence Taylor, Walter Payton and other iconic Black players have certainly left their mark on the game. But none of them were quarterbacks.

So while this historical Super Bowl LVII Matchup will be one to remember because of the signal callers on each teamit could also cement Mahomes as the face of the most popular league in the country. Will they make it happen?