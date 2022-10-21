Who’s Super Stoked About Spikeball? Beach Bros—and Mennonites

Sunday school at Deep Run West Mennonite Church, right outside Lancaster County, Pa., is a time for Bible study, prayer and children meeting their parents for a Worship service with the congregation.

But first they play Spikeball.

The relatively new two-on-two sport has rules that are similar to volleyball. Instead of spiking a large ball over a net, players smash a smaller ball down into a trampoline-like net.

The sport is best known as a beach favorite. It’s so popular among bros in board shorts that when the official governing body of Spikeball released a video to explain the rules, it Featured a shirts vs. skins game in Huntington Beach, Calif., that pitted guys named Buddy and Bryce against their Pals Shaun and Skyler. (Spoiler alert: They’re all shirtless by the end, and they’re super stoked about Spikeball.)

A righteous game

But the global hub of Spikeball is not exactly a beach town. The best players in the world live near Lancaster and belong to the Amish and Mennonite communities.

“You get a lot of Fraternity guys,” said Peter Jon Showalter, a member of the reigning national Champion Spikeball team. “And then you have a lot of conservative Mennonite guys.”

Peter Jon Showalter and Tyler Cisek, in blue, playing Preston Bies and Jarratt Rouse in the Finals at the Spikeball Roundnet Association East Region tour in Lancaster.

Photo:



Doreen White





In the sport’s early days, Spikeball chief executive officer Chris Ruder wrote personal thank-you notes to everyone who purchased Spikeball sets, in his version of market research. What he really wanted to know was how all these customers heard about the obscure sport, which is also called roundnet.

They had two epiphanies. The first was that an unusual number of Spikeball’s early adopters were based in Lancaster. The second was that he didn’t know how to say Lancaster.

“I used to pronounce it Lan-caster,” he said. “But then you meet someone from there, and they tell you: Lan-kiss-ter.”

Amish and Mennonites have roots in the same church but split from each other in the 17th century. Both religious groups settled in America and concentrated in Lancaster County, which is still home to the largest number of Amish in the country, according to the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies.

How in the heck did Lancaster become a hotbed of Spikeball? The Hecks.

To be more specific, a now-20-year-old employee of a Christian nonprofit named Corey Heck went in 2013 to “Creation,” a Christian music festival, where he first encountered the game. He took it back to Lancaster and taught his brother Caleb. They started a Facebook group to organize a regular Tuesday game. They added local tournaments—the first had 36 teams, and later ones had more than double that. Soon, there were hordes of players every night of the week in Parks all over the city.

From left, Corey Heck, Becca Graham, Alli Kauffman and Kyle Heck at the Creation Christian music festival in 2014.

Photo:



Allison Stoltzfus





The competitive Spikeball national tour came to Lancaster in 2015 and returned in 2016. But as the sport became more popular, organizers set their sights on a more prominent Pennsylvania location in 2017. They chose Philadelphia. But the reception wasn’t what they were expecting, and they asked for suggestions for 2018 tour stops. “It was overwhelming,” Caleb Heck said. “People picked Lancaster.”

Lancaster became the first stop on the Spikeball tour’s East Coast swing this summer, before continuing on to places where they dress much less modestly: Dewey Beach in Delaware, Coney Island in Brooklyn and the Jersey Shore.

Spikeball players who make the Pilgrimage to Lancaster know they won’t have to book hotel rooms. They just stay with the Hecks, who abide by a strict open-door policy. As many as 30 guests have crashed on various sofas and floors in their four-bedroom home, and they have pulled up an RV in the driveway. In the morning, as guests wait to shower, there is casserole and French toast waiting in the kitchen.

Spikeball has become such an obsession among Mennonites that some churches are making time for children to play before morning services. “We get complaints from some of the other Congregation members,” said Beth Friesen, youth director at Deep Run West, “because they can get pretty loud.”

Members of the Deep Run West Mennonite Church play Spikeball during a trip to the beach.

Photo:



By Beth Friesen





There are nightly pickup games in Lancaster County. And regulars in the local Spikeball scene say it isn’t unusual to see Amish children in traditional attire playing. “I thought maybe they were there to watch,” said Spikeball international operations manager Joel Graham. “And then they ran out there in dresses and long pants and started diving around.”

Perhaps there was always something ordained about the Mennonite takeover of Spikeball.

On a rainy day at Coney Island in 2015, a team from California called Chico Spikes was the heavy favorite against a half-Mennonite team called Moist. Chico Spikes was considered to be one of the best Spikeball teams ever. Its two members, Shaun Boyer and Skyler Boles, were two of the beach players in the sport’s official instructional video. (They now work for the company.) They were so dominant that Spikeball’s executives put a bounty on their heads: a $2,500 Prize to any team that could upset Chico Spikes.

Mr. Showalter, who is Mennonite, and Tyler Cisek, who isn’t, had no reason to believe they would Dethrone Chico Spikes, especially when they lost the first game in the best-of-three match and found themselves down big in the second game.

What happened next was nothing short of divine intervention.

Chico Spikes spiked the ball, and Mr. Showalter realized that he would have no chance to chase it down. He did the only thing he could: He stuck out his hand Desperately hoping for a deflection. It worked. The point gave Moist a surprising lead on its way to a stunning upset that was immediately memorialized with an unforgettable name.

“Someone called it ‘The Hand of God,’” Mr. Showalter said.

“I’m getting chills down my spine just thinking about it,” said his friend Josiah Zimmerman.

Mr. Showalter is an alumnus of Rosedale Bible College, a tiny Mennonite school with fewer than 100 students in central Ohio where his father is the school president and Professor of theology. Rosedale Bible College is the Alabama football of Spikeball. Mr. Showalter’s team won last year’s national championship. His younger brother, Jesse Showalter, placed second for this year’s college title. “We would play for three, four, sometimes five hours a day,” said Mr. Zimmerman.

Rosedale Bible College is a short drive to Gospel Haven Mennonite Church in Holmes County, Ohio, which is also home to the second-largest population of Amish in the country. Gospel Haven was the site of an epic Spikeball tournament earlier this year with 40 teams, including several from Lancaster, six hours away. The fundraiser for his church’s youth group was successful beyond event organizer Seth Yoder’s wildest imagination.

“Everyone got to play a crap ton of Spikeball,” they said.

Zac Hummel is envious. The Captain of a team called Mennonite Delight—“people are very jealous,” he said, “and very curious”—realized that he isn’t in Lancaster County anymore when he recently took a teaching job in New Orleans. “There are not very many people playing Spikeball here,” he sighed.

