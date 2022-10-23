Who’s still undefeated in college football after 3 unbeatens lost Saturday?

Three undefeated college football teams lost on Saturday, leaving us with just six FBS unbeatens after eight weeks of the 2022 season.

The six remaining undefeated teams are Georgia (7-0), Tennessee (7-0), Ohio State (7-0), Michigan (7-0), TCU (7-0) and Clemson (8-0). Tennessee, Ohio State, TCU and Clemson all won Saturday, while Georgia and Michigan had open dates.

Falling from the ranks of the unbeaten were Ole Miss, UCLA and Syracuse, all of whom lost on the road on Saturday. The Rebels lost 38-20 at LSU, the Bruins lost 45-30 at Oregon and the Orange lost 27-21 at Clemson.

Georgia hosts Tennessee Nov. 5 in Athens and Ohio State and Michigan play each other Nov. 26 in Columbus, which means we will have no more than four unbeaten FBS teams at the end of the regular season. TCU and Clemson do not play another unbeaten team the rest of the way, although each has difficult games remaining.

TCU must play at Texas Nov. 12 and at Baylor Nov. 19, then presumably could face one-loss Oklahoma State a second time in the Big 12 Championship game. Clemson’s toughest regular-season game is likely at Notre Dame next week, then could face a North Carolina team that might be 11-1 in the ACC Championship game.