Who’s leaving Tigers through Portal

It didn’t take long after the ACC Championship game for some Clemson football players to start letting it be known they are leaving the program.

The Tigers (11-2) on Saturday night beat North Carolina (9-4) in Charlotte to claim their seventh league title in eight years. By Sunday evening, three players had posted on social media that they would be entering the transfer portal when it opens for new business Dec. 5.

Wide receiver EJ Williams, cornerback Fred Davis and quarterback Billy Wiles all said Sunday they would enter the transfer portal. Wide receiver Decari Collins had already done the same.

Seventh-ranked Clemson and sixth-ranked Tennessee (10-2) will play Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

NEW JOURNEY:What Clemson football’s Dabo Swinney expects from QB Cade Klubnik in Orange Bowl start

END OF ROAD:DJ Uiagalelei’s time as Clemson’s QB lasted longer than maybe it should have. But it’s over

ORANGE BOWL:Clemson football vs. Tennessee in Orange Bowl: Score prediction, Scouting report

Clemson football players in transfer Portal

EJ Williams, WR – Williams has played in every game this season with seven catches for 70 yards. He was a standout two years ago as a freshman with 24 catches for 306 yards. In the ACC title game against Notre Dame, he had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. Williams has battled injuries for the past two seasons.

Fred Davis, CB – Davis has played 187 snaps this season but has missed the last seven games due to injury. They had 13 tackles and two pass breakups.

Billy Wiles, QB – Wiles is a former walk-on who was put on Scholarship this season. They played in one game and threw a touchdown.

Decari Collins, WR – Collins played in three games this season with one catch before leaving the team.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.