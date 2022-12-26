Who’s In, Who’s Out and Who’s Back for Louisville Football in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ever since the 2022 season ended for the Louisville football program, it has been a whirlwind of roster upheaval. Between players declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, transfers coming in and out, as well as new recruits joining the fold, at times it has been hard to track which Scholarship players are joining, leaving and staying for another year.

Now that the dust has settled a bit, we are starting to have some idea as to what Louisville’s roster will look like for the 2023 season. As of Dec. 26, the Cardinals are at 75 Scholarship players – 10 below the NCAA allotted maximum of 85.

