Who’s in, out after Week 15?
With three weeks left in the 2022 season, we already know who has punched their ticket to the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have each put down their deposits for a trip to Super Bowl 57.
There are four Franchises who we know won’t join them. The Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals all know their season ends once the curtain is drawn on Week 18. That leaves 22 teams to vie for eight postseason spots.
Some are longshots. Others are almost certain to make an appearance in the Wild Card round. Here’s what that 14-team field would look like if the season ended after 15 weeks.
1. AFC East: Buffalo Bills (11-3). Holds tiebreaker over Kansas City via Week 6 head-to-head win.
2. AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)
3. AFC North: Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)
4. AFC South: Tennessee Titans (7-7)
5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6). Holds tiebreaker over Miami via Week 14 head to head win.
7. Miami Dolphins (8-6)
In the hunt: New England Patriots (7-7), New York Jets (7-7), Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8), Las Vegas Raiders (6-8), Cleveland Browns (6-8), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8 )
1. NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)
2. NFC North: Minnesota Vikings (11-3)
3. NFC West: San Francisco 49ers (10-4)
4. NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)
5. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
6. New York Giants (8-5-1)
7. Washington Commanders (7-6-1)
In the hunt: Seattle Seahawks (7-7), Detroit Lions (7-7), Green Bay Packers (6-8), Carolina Panthers (5-9), New Orleans Saints (5-9), Atlanta Falcons (5-9)
