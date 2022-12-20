Who’s in, out after Week 15?

With three weeks left in the 2022 season, we already know who has punched their ticket to the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have each put down their deposits for a trip to Super Bowl 57.

There are four Franchises who we know won’t join them. The Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals all know their season ends once the curtain is drawn on Week 18. That leaves 22 teams to vie for eight postseason spots.

Some are longshots. Others are almost certain to make an appearance in the Wild Card round. Here’s what that 14-team field would look like if the season ended after 15 weeks.