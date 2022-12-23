Who’s Hot & Who’s Not In The East

Over the last couple of seasons, it’s been said that the Eastern Conference is the weaker conference in the NBA. The West has always been dominant. However, things have changed. I feel pretty comfortable saying the Finals will be won by a team in the East. The East is playing well compared to the West.

The Brooklyn Nets have hit their stride. There was plenty of drama there before the season started and a little after the season started. Once they fired HC Steve Nash, the Nets look like a different team now. HC Jacque Vaughn has really turned things around for them as they find themselves on a seven game winning streak.

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting hot as well. They are currently on a six game winning streak. Joel Embiid has been healthy. They just got James Harden back. Now, they’re patiently waiting for Tyrese Maxey to return from injury. This team is only going to get better.

The New York Knicks look great too. It’s safe to say signing Jalen Brunson was the right move to make.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won five straight games. They’ve been good all season. Like the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, they have been consistent. The Celtics find themselves on a bit of a slide and are currently on a three game losing streak. They just got back their starting Center Robert Williams so there are some Chemistry issues there to work out.

The Washington Wizards along with the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and the Chicago Bulls are the teams that need to work out a few more kinks. They’re the ones that may look to the trade market to save their seasons.