Who’s here, who’s left, and who could arrive?

RALEIGH – There have already been some pleasant surprises for NC State football this offseason.

Despite finishing with a disappointing 8-5 record and ending the 2022 season with a lackluster 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Wolfpack have grabbed some key pieces from the transfer portal, retained one of its best Defenders and now look to add a big name quarterback.

It’s Dec. 31, NC State received a New Year’s Eve present as linebacker Payton Wilson announced he’d return for a fifth season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Wilson finished the season with 82 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss and 4.5 sacks. His retention will be a boon for a defense that lost two other starters from its linebacking core in Isaiah Moore and Drake Thomas, who left early to declare for the NFL Draft.

