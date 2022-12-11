“Who’s Guarding Shaquille O’Neal?”: NBA Twitter Reacts to 4x NBA Champ’s List For 3v3 Battle

NBA Legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has been causing quite the Buzz on Twitter off-late, engaging with fans via debates. Not so long back, the fifteen-time All-Star had shared a report of Fadeaway World that divided some of the Lakers greats on a tier-wise basis.

The former Lakers center made sure fans knew about him not formulating the pyramid scheme. Nevertheless, Shaq had reactions pouring in from fans post his tweet, with many stating that the Diesel deserved to be in tier-1, courtesy of the four MVPs (3 Finals+ 1 League) he won during his stint in LA.

In an illustrious career of nearly two decades, the Big Diesel won almost every accolade in the book, carving his name as the most dominant player of all time. However, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of some of his teammates, with the most significant contributions coming from Penny Hardaway and Kobe Bryant.

Taking to Twitter once again, Shaq would ask fans who would win in a battle of the Big 3 with him, Penny Hardaway, and Kobe Bryant on one side and LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Chris Bosh on the other end.

NBA Twitter on who would win Shaquille O’Neal 3v3 battle.

The absence of Dwyane Wade and Anthony Davis.

It was surprising not to have the above biggies on the list, given their contributions to both Shaq and LeBron’s careers. While AD would be a better fit than Bosh alongside Bron, given the former’s skill set, it would be interesting to know where Wade would go.

Flash won his first title with Shaq and the other two with King James. However, he had a better run with the King.

