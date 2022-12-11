“Who’s Guarding Shaquille O’Neal?”: NBA Twitter Reacts to 4x NBA Champ’s List For 3v3 Battle

NBA Legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has been causing quite the Buzz on Twitter off-late, engaging with fans via debates. Not so long back, the fifteen-time All-Star had shared a report of Fadeaway World that divided some of the Lakers greats on a tier-wise basis.

Thoughts on this list? Also I didn’t make this pic.twitter.com/aFHlmRGlgS — SHAQ (@SHAQ) December 6, 2022

The former Lakers center made sure fans knew about him not formulating the pyramid scheme. Nevertheless, Shaq had reactions pouring in from fans post his tweet, with many stating that the Diesel deserved to be in tier-1, courtesy of the four MVPs (3 Finals+ 1 League) he won during his stint in LA.

In an illustrious career of nearly two decades, the Big Diesel won almost every accolade in the book, carving his name as the most dominant player of all time. However, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of some of his teammates, with the most significant contributions coming from Penny Hardaway and Kobe Bryant.

Taking to Twitter once again, Shaq would ask fans who would win in a battle of the Big 3 with him, Penny Hardaway, and Kobe Bryant on one side and LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Chris Bosh on the other end.

NBA Twitter on who would win Shaquille O’Neal 3v3 battle.

Penny is Kyrie, Penny’s height & length would be a problem. Shaq would dominate. Kobe & Lebron would get theirs, but I’m going bottom team without hesitation. — ElDuderino (@kappasigmd41) December 11, 2022

Shaq scores every point. Who is guarding him in 3 on 3? Like there is no running no illegal Defense basically impossible to double team. Shaq’s team wins easily. — swymanNBA (@swymanNBADFS) December 11, 2022

So Odd set up. Shaq Dominates Bosh. Kobe would end up guarding Kyrie (those two would go back and forth), leaving Lebron to do whatever he wants with penny. — Norwood (@the1realnorwood) December 11, 2022

Chris is definitely the weakest link .. switch out Chris for Anthony Davis and then maybe the 3 on 3 would be worth watching .. Shaq , Penny ans Kobe all the way ! — Eddie (@Velez1979usmc) December 11, 2022

People need to understand, Penny was The Beast and he didn’t even hit his prime during his Magic days. Not only Penny, Kobe and Shaq would take this, it wouldn’t be close. — HVAC Jay MX (@JayMX_09) December 11, 2022

This shouldn’t even be a question @SHAQ … bottom 3 all day, bring on next 3. — Juan Zapata (@JZ_Official1) December 11, 2022

This is a bad comparison, seriously, who’s guarding Shaq? Even if you put Bron on him it’s not guaranteed and then Kobe is cooking Whoever is on him. — Michael Vassallo 👽 (@phike9391) December 11, 2022

This is not fair because no one can guard Shaq. Bosh is too little. Make it someone at least big and strong like Embid. — Dr. Paco Hinton Jr Podcaster (@DrPacoHinton) December 11, 2022

The absence of Dwyane Wade and Anthony Davis.

It was surprising not to have the above biggies on the list, given their contributions to both Shaq and LeBron’s careers. While AD would be a better fit than Bosh alongside Bron, given the former’s skill set, it would be interesting to know where Wade would go.

Flash won his first title with Shaq and the other two with King James. However, he had a better run with the King.

