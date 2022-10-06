Who’s got next? Predicting the NBA’s next Dynasty

With the Golden State Warriors possibly nearing the end of their dynasty, several NBA teams are eagerly waiting in the wings. The Warriors, of course, aren’t going to give up their spot without a fight, and they have several young players, such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Jordan Poole, who can help extend their title window, but once Curry falls off, then so will the Warriors.

Opposing teams have been waiting for that to happen, and there will be an inevitable change of the guard. But which teams are up next? We’ll focus more on young and up-and-coming squads who have a chance to dominate the NBA much like how the Warriors have done for half a decade. With that being said, let’s see which team is set up to be the NBA’s next dynasty.

NBA Team #5: The Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns may seem like a surprise pick for the NBA’s next Dynasty since all-star guard Chris Paul will turn 38 next season. Despite this, the Suns are well-positioned for success after Paul retires thanks to the likes of Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton. Booker is just 26 years old and one of the top scorers in the NBA, and he’ll continue to get buckets at will for the next five years, at least, while Bridges is well regarded as a future two-way star.

Meanwhile, Ayton is the wildcard. He could sulk his way through next season until he’s ultimately traded. Or he could respond to not getting the contract that he wanted by proving he was undervalued. The former seems more likely, but Ayton is definitely talented enough to be a 20-point, 10-rebound, and 2-block per game type of center who can anchor a defense.

The Suns are definitely set up well for the future with their young trio, plus they have a great Coach in Monty Williams and most of their assets. There are definitely worse positions to be in, and if and when Golden State falls off, they have what it takes to take over the West and the league.