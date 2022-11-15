‘Who’s Gonna Tell Him’: Golf World Laughs at Dustin Johnson Over Hilarious Gaffe

It has been more than six months since Dustin Johnson joined Greg Norman‘s LIV Golf Invitational Series. Like in the past, he continued to play his excellent game despite the different format of the league from the PGA Tour events. They even won the Individual Champion title at the end of the Inaugural season of the series.

Unlike his LIV colleagues, including the Tour Veteran Phil Mickelson, DJ was one of the few LIV Golfers to resign from the Tour before teeing off at a league event. He even edited out PGA Tour from all his social media descriptions.

To be precise, the former world no. 1 has become a LIV Golf player in all ways. Or did they? A netizen recently pointed out that he still has PGA added to the end of his username on Twitter, and he has been the victim of mockery from Twitter users ever since.

Fans’ reaction to the LIV Golf’s season-end Individual Champions’ mistake

It is not a secret that the 24-time PGA Tour winner Johnson has a unique personality. He talks less and makes people around him laugh with his innocence/goofiness when he does talk.

Therefore, no one was surprised to see how he removed the term PGA Tour and added LIV Golf in his bio while neglecting the PGA at the end of his username.

“Who’s going to tell @DJohnsonPGA that he still has PGA in his username?” a netizen under the username PGA TUOR asked is Twitter. The Twitter user even added a Screenshot of the 2-time major champion’s mistake along with the caption.

As fans of golf for many years, most of the comments reflected how Johnson’s mistake wasn’t an unexpected one. Many joked that the golfer wouldn’t even know what a Twitter username is. Some pointed out that he did it so he could still be a part of the PGA Tour.

How much did Dustin Johnson earn after joining LIV Golf?

The LIV Series was more like a Lottery ticket for Dustin Johnson. Other than the reported $125 million guarantee money from LIV Golf for signing with them, they won more than $30 million in 6 months as tournament earnings.

Sep 4, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dustin Johnson with the winnerÕs Trophy at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston after the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at The International. Mandatory Credit: Richard Cashin-USA TODAY Sports

In the first seven events, DJ earned $13,637,767, out of which he made $10,575,267, thanks to his individual efforts, and $3,062,500 for his 4 Aces team. Moreover, they won Prize money of $18 million for being the first LIV Series Individual Champion. Notably, Johnson also won $4 million from the total $16 million prize money after his team won the season-end event in Miami.

The former world no. 1 might not understand how to change his Twitter name. However, he sure does know how to make a living.

