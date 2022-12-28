Who’s calling the plays? Tuscola football families seek answers after coach, principal suspended

December 28—The suspension without pay of Tuscola High School head football Coach Chris Brookshire on Dec. 16 has left a lot of questions unanswered.

Along with losing a beloved Coach and central figure in the community, parents of Tuscola football players are left wondering who is contacting college Recruiters on their sons’ behalf, especially Seniors who are up against the graduation clock.

Sam Benson, the father of a Tuscola High School football player, said Brookshire’s suspension hurt the players.

“My biggest view of the whole thing is that there was no consideration given to the children and their futures,” said Benson. “The team knew nothing until about four days after his absence. There was no opportunity to say goodbye.”

Along with being MIA from community and Sporting events for two weeks, Brookshire was also absent from the Monday, Dec. 12, school board meeting where fall sports awards were presented. Head coaches from both high schools sang the praises of their teams and presented the names of athletes who were selected for all-conference teams.

Benson said the football banquet—when the football team celebrates the season—was also canceled because Brookshire couldn’t be there. Tuscola battled to a historic 10-2 season that was capped with a home playoff win. It was the most successful season in years.

“It’s very unfortunate for [the kids],” Benson said. “It left a hole in their senior year.”

Left in the dark

Christie Krueger, a former Tuscola volleyball Coach whose son plays on the football team, said the silence surrounding the situation is deafening.

“I understand you have to investigate, but there’s a complete lack of transparency. There’s nothing coming out. Nobody is saying anything,” Krueger said. “And when these college recruiters reach out for Scholarship opportunities, who responds?”

Head coaches are generally the ones who make phone calls to contacts at Colleges in attempts to get their Athletes scholarships. Karin McLelland, the mother of a football player and member of the Big T Club, worries it’s not happening in Brookshire’s absence.

“We’re in the middle of recruiting season and Brookshire is not there,” she said. “There is no plan.”

To get answers, McLelland asked the central office who should be doing the recruiting.

“We were referred back to Principal Blackmon,” McLelland said. “They said that’s not a central office issue.”

Benson said he met with Blackmon Thursday, Dec. 15, to inquire about how recruiting would be handled.

“She said she had no idea because [central office] I didn’t tell her anything. It was very unfortunate that she was in the dark,” Benson said. “And a day later, she’s gone.” Blackmon was suspended with pay on Friday, Dec. 16. No reason has been given for her suspension.

With nowhere left to turn, Benson said he spoke with Assistant football Coach Austin Chambers at Tuscola High School to find out who would handle recruiters.

Chambers is trying to cover the bases, but it’s not the same as having Brookshire, he said. “Chris is a seasoned veteran at recruiting,” they said. “He had 30 years’ worth of contacts he had spoken to about several of our kids. I was led to believe there was going to be a lot of positive Traction going forward. I don’t know where that stands now.”

Benson said he’s confident the Assistant coaches will do all they can to help get Athletes recruited, but they can’t know where things stood with Recruiters upon Brookshire’s departure.

“They’re not privy to the conversations Chris has already had with recruiters,” Benson said. “How can they be expected to pick right up where he left off? The worrisome part is that Chris is basically friends with these recruiters, and he can talk on a completely different level with them.”

After the season, Benson said Brookshire told him recruiting was his number one priority.

“All that’s gone,” Benson said. “For these seniors, recruiting is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I don’t know if my child’s future is done as far as football goes.”

Up the food chain

Benson said his son and some of his football teammates wanted to meet with the central office to understand what was going on and to give their perspective on the situation.

“My son was going to be there, but they were denied the meeting,” Benson said. “It makes it feel very disingenuous towards the kids. This group of kids has been through two years of COVID, transfers and everything else. Now they have rallied, and Chris finally had them where they should be, and then they jerk that right from underneath, take their future away and then won’t meet with them?”

Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said he couldn’t meet with the students yet.

“I agreed to meet with them following all legal proceedings,” Putnam said. Legally, they cannot divulge information related to Brookshire or the suspension, as that information is protected under personnel confidentiality.

Krueger’s son was one of the students planning to attend the proposed meeting with the central office. She was dismayed by the lack of communication.

“As a parent, I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on?'” Kruger said.

Since the meeting was canceled, Krueger — who has only lived in Haywood County for eight months — aired her grievances at the Dec. 12 school board meetings.

“The things I’ve observed and been a part of in the last eight months have been very disheartening,” she said at the school board meeting.

She also sang Brookshire’s praises.

“Chris Brookshire has led those boys and the additional coaches so incredibly well on and off the field. It’s not about football, it’s about character and raising fine citizens,” Krueger said.

She hoped someone would respond.

“Not one board member has responded to what I said at the last board meeting,” Krueger said.

Benson isn’t sure if the damage can be mitigated.

“I think Chris’ name is tarnished to the point that the damage can’t be corrected, and from my child’s perspective, I feel like we’re up against the clock, so I don’t feel like that can be corrected. The way it can be handled, I don’t feel like a correction can be made,” Benson said. “You constantly hear the central office preach that it’s all about the kids. I think the kids’ future was completely ignored,” Benson said.