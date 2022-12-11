Who’s better right now: Eagles or Cowboys? NFL analysts weigh in

Coming off a blowout loss in the Playoffs last season, the Eagles had hoped to upgrade their roster in a quest to go Deeper into the postseason. They added free-agent cornerback James Bradberry, drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and traded for wide receiver AJ Brown in their most significant moves.

And, at 11-1, heading into Sunday’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles are atop the NFC East and holding the top seed in the conference with five games remaining.

The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth Sunday with a win, or with losses by both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. A playoff spot is inevitable for the Eagles, but the top seed, a bye week, and home-field advantage throughout the Playoffs are within their grasp. The Eagles hold a game lead over the Vikings for the conference lead, and hold the tiebreaker, thanks to a 24-7 win against Minnesota in Week 2.

With four NFC teams boasting more than eight wins, the fight to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., will be hotly contested. Michael Lombardi, a former NFL general manager and host of “The Lombardi Line” on VSiN, believes the Eagles are in a position to play in the Super Bowl, but there is still plenty of time for that Outlook to change.

“I think they’re certainly candidates,” Lombardi told NJ Advance Media. “It’s always hard to predict, and this is probably the most unpredictable year of all. They have played well, and if they continue to play well at a high level and don’t turn the ball over like they did against Washington, sure they could. But I think as we get further into the year, these games are Harder and Harder to win, and it will take a great effort. There will be no easy games once you get to the playoffs.”

Lombardi said there are several reasons why the NFC is wide open, but primarily because of who is under center.

“It’s hard to say, but I think inconsistent play at quarterback has a lot to do with it,” Lombardi said. “I think health and durability of certain players and teams play a part, but it’s a combination of the lack of consistent quarterback play. When you break down the NFC, two quarterbacks, one guy who was MVP last year, (Green Bay Packers quarterback) Aaron Rogers, and (Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback) Tom Brady both, are not having the same kind of years they had last year . When that happens, their team slips.”

And it opens up the NFC playoff field.

The Eagles hold a two-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, with one more meeting, on Christmas Eve in Texas, remaining. There has been a growing buzz that the Cowboys are the biggest threat to the Eagles, especially after 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot last week.

Marcus Spears, an ESPN NFL analyst, said that if he had to make a choice today, he’d select the Eagles as the better team, but the margin is close. Spears gives the Eagles the edge because quarterback Jalen Hurts has been superior to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Hurts has thrown for 2,940 yards, 20 touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding another 609 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, in seven games this season, Prescott has thrown for 1,563 yards and 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Spears said Hurts’ ability to protect the ball while throwing to wide receivers AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins, along with the Cowboys’ 24th-ranked run defense (129.8 yards per game), puts the Eagles ahead.

“I’ll take Philly right now because they’ve done it over a longer period,” Spears said. “Jalen is taking care of the football, and for them, that has been their strong suit. This league is not new, and we are not in an unconventional league. When you turn the football over, you give yourself more of a chance to lose.

“Philly has more firepower offensively on the perimeter, but I don’t think it’s by a mile. Dallas is playing well and is ascending, with their Offensive line playing well. Defensively, the issue is their run defense, which has gotten better, but I don’t think they have been challenged like Philly will challenge them.”

Chris Franklin may be reached at [email protected].