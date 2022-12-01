Whole Team Effort Leads to CCIW Opening Win for NPU Men’s Basketball

DECATUR, Ill. – The North Park men’s basketball team earned another gritty road win to open College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) play on Wednesday night. The Vikings utilized 15 steals and 22 points off of turnovers to take down the Millikin Big Blue, 64-62.

How it Happened:

North Park proved to outpace Millikin in transition, totaling 22 points off of turnovers while surrendering only seven

19 of those points arrived in fastbreak fashion

The Vikings allowed just six offense rebounds while pulling down 12 of their own

10 minutes into the game, Millikin maintained a 10-point lead (21-10) before the Vikings chipped away

Two free throws and a layup by Adam Bulwa a layup by Marquise Jackson and jumper by Shamar Pumphrey put the Vikings within two (26-24)

a layup by and jumper by put the Vikings within two (26-24) Free throws by Kolden Vanlandingham and another Pumphrey layup gave the Vikings a first half lead right before Halftime (28-26)

and another Pumphrey layup gave the Vikings a first half lead right before Halftime (28-26) The Vikings took a double-digit lead in the second half before the Big Blue flipped the script with a comeback of their own

North Park held on, shooting 10-of-23 from the field (43.48%) in the second half

Quick Hits:

Double-digit point totals for Vanlandingham (14), Jalen Boyd (11), and Pumphrey (10)

(11), and Pumphrey (10) Three steals for both Pumphrey and Marquise Jackson

Three blocked shots for Bulwa, two for Jordan Boyd

Eight boards for Vanlandingham, seven for Bulwa

What’s Next?

North Park (5-1, 1-0 CCIW) stays on the road, traveling to North Central College this coming Saturday, December 3. Tipoff at Gregory Arena is set for 7:15 PM CST.