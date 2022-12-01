Whole Team Effort Leads to CCIW Opening Win for NPU Men’s Basketball
DECATUR, Ill. – The North Park men’s basketball team earned another gritty road win to open College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) play on Wednesday night. The Vikings utilized 15 steals and 22 points off of turnovers to take down the Millikin Big Blue, 64-62.
How it Happened:
- North Park proved to outpace Millikin in transition, totaling 22 points off of turnovers while surrendering only seven
- 19 of those points arrived in fastbreak fashion
- The Vikings allowed just six offense rebounds while pulling down 12 of their own
- 10 minutes into the game, Millikin maintained a 10-point lead (21-10) before the Vikings chipped away
- Two free throws and a layup by Adam Bulwaa layup by Marquise Jacksonand jumper by Shamar Pumphrey put the Vikings within two (26-24)
- Free throws by Kolden Vanlandingham and another Pumphrey layup gave the Vikings a first half lead right before Halftime (28-26)
- The Vikings took a double-digit lead in the second half before the Big Blue flipped the script with a comeback of their own
- North Park held on, shooting 10-of-23 from the field (43.48%) in the second half
Quick Hits:
- Double-digit point totals for Vanlandingham (14), Jalen Boyd (11), and Pumphrey (10)
- Three steals for both Pumphrey and Marquise Jackson
- Three blocked shots for Bulwa, two for Jordan Boyd
- Eight boards for Vanlandingham, seven for Bulwa
What’s Next?
North Park (5-1, 1-0 CCIW) stays on the road, traveling to North Central College this coming Saturday, December 3. Tipoff at Gregory Arena is set for 7:15 PM CST.