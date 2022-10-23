WHOC Erases Two Goal Deficit, Wins In Shootout

Next Game: Reputation 10/28/2022 | 6PM ESPN+ October 28 (Fri) / 6PM Reputation History

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn Women’s hockey team (5-3-2, 1-3-2 HE) erased a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 tie on Saturday afternoon at the Freitas Ice Forum.

The Huskies earned two points in the Hockey East standings with a 1-0 Shootout win Claire Peterson scoring her goal in the fourth round of the shootout.

Trailing 2-0 Midway through the second period, Coryn Tormala began the comeback with a wrap around goal. It was the third of the year for the senior.

The score remained 2-1 until Brooke Campbell slipped her shot past the Merrimack goalie with 4:09 remaining in regulation. It was the second goal of the season for the freshman.

Tia Chan recorded 23 saves in the effort with 12 of them coming in the first period. The goaltender also made three critical saves in the three-on-three overtime period.

The Huskies will remain home for a two-game series against Maine next weekend beginning Friday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m