Who wins Lions – Packers?

Before getting into our Week 18 picks, I want to continue sending thoughts and positive vibes out to Damar Hamlin and recognize that his health is of the utmost importance, even as games are set to be played.

Most of our picking crew was away for Week 17, so this is our return after a week off and just in time for the season finales. Some of these games have huge playoff implications and some have none at all, but we’ll pick from all of the above.

Before we get into it, here’s a quick update on records:

Charles Curtis: 101-130-9

Caroline Darney: 94-109-6

Prince Grimes: 103-128-9

Blake Schuster: 95-108-9