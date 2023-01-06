Who wins Lions – Packers?
Before getting into our Week 18 picks, I want to continue sending thoughts and positive vibes out to Damar Hamlin and recognize that his health is of the utmost importance, even as games are set to be played.
Most of our picking crew was away for Week 17, so this is our return after a week off and just in time for the season finales. Some of these games have huge playoff implications and some have none at all, but we’ll pick from all of the above.
Before we get into it, here’s a quick update on records:
Charles Curtis: 101-130-9
Caroline Darney: 94-109-6
Prince Grimes: 103-128-9
Blake Schuster: 95-108-9
Chiefs at Raiders (+9.5)
Prince: Raiders
Jarrett Stidham wasn’t bad in his first start, and the Chiefs didn’t put up much defensive resistance. KC will win and lock up No. 1 in the AFC but lose another ATS.
Charles: Raiders
I like Prince’s Logic here, take the points.
Caroline: Chiefs
Prince’s Logic is sound, but I’m going to ride with the Chiefs to win by 10.
2
Titans at Jaguars (-6.5)
Prince: Titans
After all that’s transpired with the Titans, they can still make the Playoffs with a win. Ultimately, I think they fall short, but I’ll pick them to fight to a cover.
Charles: Jaguars
The way the Jags have played as of late makes me think they’ll win this one by 10, especially with the Titans’ QB situation.
Caroline: Jaguars
Jags by a touchdown.
3
Buccaneers at Falcons (-4)
Prince: Buccaneers
If Tampa wins, it won’t be by much. It never is. But they need the playoff prep, so I’ll take the points.
Charles: Falcons
This game doesn’t matter…right? So I guess I’ll back the Falcons.
Caroline: Buccaneers
I feel like this is about the time that we just never pick against Tom Brady.
4
Patriots at Bills (-7)
Prince: Patriots
I’m just not sure if the Bills are in a right frame of mind to play a football game. And I couldn’t blame them if not.
Charles: Patriots
We still hope for a full and speedy recovery for Damar Hamlin.
Caroline: Bills
There are so many emotions in that locker room for Buffalo right now, and I am going to go with the Bills here. My heart goes out to Damar Hamlin, his family and friends, the Bills and send my thanks to the Incredible Trainers that took quick action on the field to save his life.
5
Vikings at Bears (+7.5)
Prince: Vikings
Well Justin Fields against a Vikings team planning to play its guys. Blowout loading.
Charles: Vikings
Well, I’m not betting on Nathan Peterman, thank you very much.
Caroline: Vikings
My esteemed colleagues here nailed it.
6
Ravens at Bengals (-7)
Prince: Ravens
The Bengals are playing this game under far from normal circumstances.
Charles: Ravens
What Prince said.
Caroline: Ravens
This one is hard to pick. I don’t know that the Ravens win, but I think it’s close.
7
Texans at Colts (-2.5)
Prince: Texans
Have you watched the Colts lately?
Charles: Colts
But have you watched the Texans lately? And they’re fighting for the No. 1 pick!
Caroline: Colts, I guess
The one thing I can definitively tell you about this game is that I will not be watching it.
8
Jets at Dolphins (+1)
Prince: Dolphins
This is a tough call with Skylar Thompson probably starting for Miami, but I just believe they’ll find a way to get it done with so much on the line.
Charles: Dolphins
But boy the Jets would love to play spoiler, wouldn’t they?
Caroline: JETS JETS JETS JETS
Is this just the pick that would keep the Steelers alive? Yes!
9
Panthers at Saints (-3.5)
Prince: Panthers
I’ve been impressed with the job Steve Wilks has done as Carolina’s interim coach.
Charles: Panthers
Not sure how the Saints are favored here (I guess the home team gets three points) but I’ll back the underdogs.
Caroline: Panthers
The Panthers have looked so much better of late, last week’s Collapse not withstanding.
10
Browns at Steelers (-2.5)
Prince: Browns
The Browns can’t make the playoffs, and they’ll do everything in their power to make sure the Steelers can’t either.
Charles: Steelers
In situations like this, I like to bet on the team with something to play for. Not that my record this year indicates you should listen to anything I say.
Caroline: Steelers
I just want Mike Tomlin to keep that no losing records thing alive because this has arguably been one of his better coaching jobs.
11
Chargers at Broncos (-1.5)
Prince: Chargers
The Chargers are playing for seeding in this one. If their starters are going the full four quarters, they’ll win outright.
Charles: Chargers
The odds here indicate that maybe the Chargers will rest starters at some point. And even then, I’m not Backing the Broncos.
Caroline: Chargers
I refuse to pick Denver.
12
Giants at Eagles (-14)
Prince: Giants
It’s still unclear if the Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed means their starters will rest, but I’m just going to assume they’re playing.
Charles: Eagles
The Giants will rest their starters, so you have to take the team with a bye on the line.
Caroline: Giants
Eagles are going to win, but will it be by two touchdowns??
13
Rams at Seahawks (-6)
Prince: Rams
The Seahawks need this game to keep their playoff hopes alive, but they’ve been far from dominant lately.
Charles: Rams
I think this spread is a wee bit too large.
Caroline: Seahawks
Sure, why not.
14
Cardinals at 49ers (-14)
Prince: 49er
If the Eagles lose, the Niners can grab the top seed in the NFC with a win. So they won’t be playing around with the Cardinals.
Charles: 49er
See my Week 18 Philosophy above.
Caroline: 49er
I have been a Brock Purdy fan for years (there are tweets to prove it), so I’m going with San Fran.
15
Cowboys at Commanders (+7)
Prince: Cowboys
Dallas also still has a shot at the NFC’s top seed, and Washington has a new QB in the saddle. This could end up very lopsided.
Charles: Cowboys
Again, I like to bet on the teams that have stuff at stake.
Caroline: Cowboys
Dallas has something to play for. Washington has that terrifying pig mascot.
