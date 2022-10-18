If you can’t grab the gold ring, here’s some silver worth having in the annual NBA awards.

These are some guesses for the Class of 2023.

Most Valuable Player: Steph Currythe Golden State Warriors

There are better talents in the NBA, and certainly better defenders. On that side of the ball, there actually aren’t many poorer. But nobody in the NBA today—sorry, LeBron—makes a difference in games and winning like Curry does, and that’s what the award is about. So a word again about last year’s winner, Nikola Jokic: Great player, wish your team had him, fun to watch, and as far from being a legitimate league MVP as there has been. It’s still all about winning—as I hear the players say all the time, right?—and it’s not a Most Outstanding Player award. Otherwise, the media would have voted Wilt Chamberlain the award four times between 1960 and 1965 in Wilt’s Offensive prime instead of Bill Russell four times. Even without analytics, media once seemed more sophisticated. You can’t have virtually no effect on the regular season race and then be out of the Playoffs with one win and be considered the elite of the league. This is not a condemnation of Jokic; just those who vote for the award now. So back to Curry. Really, they carried that team, a hobbled Klay Thompson, the Andrew Wiggins nobody, especially LeBron, wanted, Draymond Green in decline in many ways, G-league stars, centers who can’t shoot? Nobody still impacts the league more than Curry, and that’s what the award is about. I was rooting for Joel Embiid last season since he basically met the requirements carrying his team and keeping them in contention. I’d probably have him third now after Giannis Antetokounmpo and then Kevin Durant and Jokic. But with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back if Jokic really is a two-time MVP should they win 70 games?

Coach of the Year: The Boston Guy.

I’m not sure who he is, although I heard he replaced Ime Udoka, who was considered last season maybe the brightest young Coach in the league until I guess he is Accused of doing some not so bright stuff. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be back with the Celtics after his “suspension.” It’s a tough spot coming in so late with so little notice after such a situation, which I’ll liken to one of my favorite Billy Murray movies, Stripes, when the drill sergeant was blown up in basic training and the Platoon trained themselves. No offense to the new guy (I’m considering it like the season the old NFL Redskins called themselves the Football Team), but it’s an Intelligent Celtics group led by Marcus Smart and Al Horford, whom I think can virtually Coach themselves. But to enable and guide that and have success with what happened is Coach of the year stuff. The rest my my ballot would be Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, whom I think now is the best in game Coach in the league, but I guess I’m just as guilty for again denying him the award he’s never won and probably should have three times. I’ll add Chris Finch of Minnesota for helping resuscitate a team that we’ve long considered hopeless. If he gets Anthony Edwards to take reasonable shots you might consider immediate Hall of Fame enshrinement.

Rookie of the Year: Paolo BancheroOrlando Magic.

It’s too automatic and unimaginative to give the award to the No. 1 pick. Although he should be very productive on a weak Orlando team. The complication, of course, in all of this is the Victor Wembanyana race to the bottom. If Banchero really gets going and starts making some winning shots, he could come up with a life-threatening ankle sprain. Chet Holmgrem, No. 2 to Oklahoma City, was going to put up numbers also with a team that had no chance of winning, but he’s out injured. It looks like Keegan Murray at No. for the Sacramento Kings is going to have a chance to produce since they’re a bit too good to tank again. Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. also will face that potential Wembanyana circumvention. And Indiana’s Benedict Mathurin at No. 6, whom I really believe will score in the NBA with a head down toughness that’s going to get him to the line, if not many wins. I’ll go Murray second and Mathurin third.

Defensive Player of the Year: Mikal BridgesPhoenix Suns

I’m convinced. I probably would have gone with Alex Caruso if his team made him a starter, which they are not. He’s certainly the best of the three Bulls point guard candidates, but I suspect the team fears extending his playing time too much combined with his hair-on-ire playing style might cause injury. I doubt he’d see it that way, but I can understand. Caruso has been one of the biggest surprise players for me. I watched him occasionally with LeBron’s Asterisk Bubble title a few years back, and he seemed something of a mini Scalabrine with the headband and standing ovations in garbage time. But he’s a remarkable competitor, and one of the smartest players in the league, like the quarterback who knows where the receiver will be. I’d start him next Monday if I were the Bears if he were available. They’re not. You can’t win a major award off the bench. Maybe other than Sixth Man. I loved that Marcus Smart got the award last season. OK, I Forgive the MVP voters. Defense should not just be guarding the basket. It should be the versatility to defend many positions and step in where you are not wanted or expected. Bridges takes the big Offensive players and works the whole floor. I’d go with him, Caruso and then probably Toronto’s OG Anunoby. I like the share these kinds of awards, but Smart would be in there again and may be better than everyone. The one big man I like for versatile and tough defense because he does more than stay by the rim is Montrezl Harrell, although also a reserve.

Sixth Man: Jordan Poolethe Golden State Warriors.

Miami’s Tyler Herro who won last season is the choice of most, but with PJ Tucker gone and uncertainty about Victor Oladipo it’s possible Herro starts. And they won last season; one is enough. Doesn’t everyone deserve a trophy? Poole with his big new contract and big bruises seems like almost a sure thing, especially the way the Warriors play. And the way he plays rarely having met a shot he won’t shoot. Malcolm Brogdon seems like an ideal pickup for the Celtics, although he’s had a lot of injury issues. If he survives the season and the nor’easters he gets in the top three along with Patrick Williams. I know Billy Donovan still has held out the possibility of Williams starting, but Williams seems such a better fit off the bench with the possibility of being much more productive.

Most Improved Player: Tyrese MaxeyPhiladelphia 76ers.

This is the award I like the least because of its arbitrary nature and varying definitions and standards. Last season Ja Morant got it, but how improved was he? He came into the league as a sure shot averaging close to 20 per game as a rookie. Yes, he went up, but he was supposed to. Guys like Jimmy Butler and Pascal Siakam weren’t. That seems, to me, whom the award is desired to recognize. Maxey fits as a guy picked in the 20s not expected to do much who projects as a main piece now on a contending team. Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton is a popular pick, if only for a movement to get parents to name their boys Tyrese if they want them to grow up to be NBA Most Improved winners. I’m going with my heart again with Lauri Markkanen second since with the tanking Jazz he’s going to get a lot of shots. Jalen Brunson already improved a lot, but he’s a good choice of a low draft pick not highly thought of with a big contract and responsibility now. So I’ll add him to my list. If you were a top three pick and most improved it generally means you should also already have won Most Disappointing.

G: Steph Curry

G: Kevin Durant

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

F: Jayson Tatum

C: Joel Embiid

G: Devin Booker

G: And Morant

F: Luka Doncic

F: Jimmy Butler

C: Nikola Jokic

G: Chris Paul

G: LeBron James

F: Kawhi Leonard

F: Zach LaVine

C: Karl-Anthony Towns