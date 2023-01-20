Who will the Boston Celtics need to compete against to win the 2023 NBA championship?
Are the Boston Celtics truly among the 2023 NBA Championship contenders? More importantly, who are the teams at their level they will have to go through to win the long-coveted Banner 18?
While the Celtics need to worry about who comes out of the West only if they make it to the finals, the best in the Eastern Conference will be no cakewalk. To get to the bottom of these questions, the hosts of the popular “Thinking Basketball” podcast recently took a deep dive into who they believe are the contenders at the midpoint of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Take a look at the clip Embedded below to hear what they had to say.
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ
Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire