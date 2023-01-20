Who will the Boston Celtics need to compete against to win the 2023 NBA championship?

Are the Boston Celtics truly among the 2023 NBA Championship contenders? More importantly, who are the teams at their level they will have to go through to win the long-coveted Banner 18?

While the Celtics need to worry about who comes out of the West only if they make it to the finals, the best in the Eastern Conference will be no cakewalk. To get to the bottom of these questions, the hosts of the popular “Thinking Basketball” podcast recently took a deep dive into who they believe are the contenders at the midpoint of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

How the Boston Celtics became the best team in the NBA

Justin Jackson, Boston Celtics Volunteer to help feed the chronically ill

JJ Redick calls projecting Boston Celtics sixth for 2022-23 one of the worst picks he’s made

Are the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors the NBA’s top contenders so far?

The most unbelievable Larry Bird plays with the Boston Celtics

Celtics Lab 165: What’s needed, what’s possible, and what’s likely for the Boston Celtics at the 2023 NBA trade deadline with Yossi Gozlan

List

NBA Twitter reacts to Jayson Tatum’s season-high 51 in win over Hornets

List

Jayson Tatum’s trainer Drew Hanlen on how 2022 NBA Finals loss became fuel for 2022-23

List

Bleacher Report floats two forwards and a center as Boston Celtics trade deadline targets

List

A new cadre of players become trade eligible as of Jan. 15; Does anything make sense for the Boston Celtics?

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire