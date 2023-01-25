Who Will Start In The 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

With the amount of Talent that exists in the NBA, it is becoming very difficult to narrow things down and pick just 24 players to represent the league as All-Stars year-in and year-out.

I mean, there is at least one player on every single right now that you could point to and say that they are having an All-Star season!

Sure, superstars like Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) are and deserve to be All-Star talents in this league given that their teams currently sit at or near the top of the league standings, but even guys like Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit Pistons), Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs) and Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) have been having stellar seasons despite their team’s lack of overall success.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button