Who will start for the East in the ’23 NBA All-Star Game?

Who will start for the league’s Eastern Conference in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game? The Boston Celtics are likely to have 2023 Most Valuable Player candidate Jayson Tatum in the mix for one of the frontcourt starter positions, but is there a realistic path for star shooting guard Jaylen Brown to make the East’s backcourt as a starter as well?

Who are the Celtics’ top players competing with for a bid? Is Boston even guaranteed to have two representatives in this season’s All-Star game, or will they need to tighten up on the mediocre outings the Celtics have played of late?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “A List” podcast recently got together to talk about the prospective stars around the conference so far this season, and break down how the positional rules may make or break Boston’s shot of even landing one starter.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

