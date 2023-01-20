Who Will Start At Cornerback Opposite Will Johnson For Michigan Football?

Michigan’s roster is absolutely loaded across the board. On defense, just about every position goes two or three deep, except for cornerback. With Gemon Green and DJ Turner both off to the NFL, one spot is wide open for the taking. Rising sophomore Will Johnson was outstanding as a true freshman and will likely never come off the field in 2023. But opposite him, there is a pretty big question mark. Michigan has some talented, yet unproven, Athletes waiting their turn so it’s going to be a battle to see who can lock down the other CB spot.

