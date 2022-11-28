Who will score USA’s do-or-die World Cup goal vs. Iran?

As it stands, Tim Weah will be an answer to a trivia question at some point in the future. Right now, he’s the only US player to score a goal at the 2022 World Cup. Frankly, the country won’t care if he’s still the only US player to score a goal at the 2022 World Cup after Tuesday, as long as he adds at least one more to his tally.

They can, though. That’s the best thing about Weah. If you blink, Weah has probably chopped his way past you. If you lose focus for a second, Weah has probably already run in behind your defensive line. And if you aren’t careful, Weah will put the ball in the back of your net.

When you comb through Weah’s boxscore stats over the last several years at Lille, nothing really stands out. He hasn’t played more than 1,700 minutes or scored more than three goals in any of the last four seasons in France’s Ligue 1. But don’t let those pedestrian numbers fool you: Weah comes to life with the USMNT (mostly because he actually gets on the field in his best position). With his speed, quickness, and strong right foot, Weah will exploit space behind Iran’s backline, get in the box and try to cause problems.

They had success exploiting space behind Wales’ backline in the USMNT’s first game of the tournament. In this image, you can see how Gregg Berhalter kept Sergiño Dest Deeper on the right side so Weah could have free reign on the wing.