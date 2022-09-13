Who will play for it all?

Alabama football earned a win on the road against a tough Texas Longhorns team that seems to be moving in the right direction under second-year head Coach Steve Sarkisian. Now, as the Crimson Tide prepares for Week 3 against Louisiana Monroe, Let’s take a look into what experts predict will happen after the regular season.

In 2021, a one-loss Alabama team won the SEC Championship, which paved the way for a spot in the College Football Playoff. As the top seed, the Crimson Tide faced No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

College Football News’ latest Bowl game projections have Alabama facing Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. The projection doesn’t stop there.

The Crimson Tide is expected to defeat the Buckeyes and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Their opponent would be the Winner of the Peach Bowl, which College Football News projects to include Georgia and USC.

Buckle up college football fans, the national Championship game Prediction is Alabama vs. Georgia again. A winner, however, was not picked.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide and the college football playoff landscape as the 2022 season continues.

