Who will be the NFL’s top pick? Mel Kiper Jr. would bet on Kentucky QB Will Levis
Heading into the summer, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud seemed to have significant separation as the top quarterbacks in next year’s NFL draft class. On Thursday, however, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. tossed out a new name as the potential No. 1 overall pick: Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.
During an appearance on “Keyshawn, JWill & Max,” Kiper noted that “it’s a three-horse race” now between Young, Stroud and Levis to be the first quarterback off the board, but gave the edge to Levis. That’s a big jump given that in Kiper’s initial 2023 NFL draft Big Board in May, the 6-foot-3, 232-pound senior was all the way down at No. 22 overall, rounding out the top five among signal-callers.