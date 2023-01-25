Who will be the next Mexico manager?

A few days before the directors of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) reveal Gerardo Martino’s successor with the Mexico national team, there are three names being linked with the job.

According to information from Rubén Rodríguez, the FMF directors in conjunction with the owners of the Liga MX teams have the three final candidates.

Miguel Herrera, Guillermo Almada and Ignacio Ambriz are the favorites to be linked with the top job in Mexican football. The only one who is currently free is ‘Piojo’, who was sacked by Tigres UANL.

Full screen Miguel Herrera head Coach of Tigres during the game Pachuca vs Tigres UANL, corresponding to the Quarter Finals second leg match of the Torneo Apertura 2022 of the Liga BBVA MX, at Hidalgo Stadium, on October 16, 2022. Miguel Herrera Technical Director of Tigres during the match Pachuca vs Tigres UANL, corresponding to the Partido de Vuelta de Cuartos de Final del Torneo Apertura 2022 de la Liga BBVA MX, en el Estadio Hidalgo on October 16, 2022. Jose Luis Melgarejo

Candidates ruled out

Names such as Marcelo Bielsa, Jaime Lozano, Antonio Mohamed, Ricardo Ferretti among others have been ruled out of taking the job. David Faitelson Revealed that ‘El Loco’ was the main candidate for the job.

A few days ago, Ignacio Ambriz denied interest in coaching Mexico because of his commitment to Deportivo Toluca.