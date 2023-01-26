Who will be Chelsea’s new midfield destroyer? Blues’ big transfer decision between Fernandez, Rice & Caicedo

Away from Chelsea’s search for a new anchor, they are also in the market for a more advanced central operator in an overhaul of their midfield.

Alongside basically every other elite club in Europe, Jude Bellingham will be the man who tops their list of targets in the summer. They face a hell of a battle to sign him, but their spending so far under Todd Boehly’s Stewardship suggests they will be up for the fight.

As such, the club’s new transfer strategists – technical director Christopher Vivell and director of global Talent and transfers Paul Winstanley – will be searching for players they feel will best compliment Bellingham’s coveted skillset.

This is perhaps where Rice stands out as the best option. Bellingham excelled alongside the West Ham Talisman at the World Cup in a well-balanced midfield three including Jordan Henderson, marauding forward as his two colleagues did more of the dirty work. That kind of setup would suit Chelsea nicely with Rice slotting in alongside Kovacic or Kante, with Bellingham ahead of them.

By the same token, Caicedo could fill a role which is similar to the one he plays for Brighton, although it would inevitably take more time for him to develop a rapport with the England international.

Fernandez, on the other hand, is perhaps too similar in profile to Bellingham for them to supplement each other. Rather than just sit, the Argentine has shown in his fledgling career that he is not content to watch attacks from afar – he wants to advance and make attacking contributions too. Indeed, his league goal, assist and chance creation stats are not dissimilar to Bellingham’s so far in 2022-23.

By signing Fernandez, Chelsea could negate the need to even pursue Bellingham and save themselves time and some serious cash.