Who will be calling what games in Week 4 of the NFL season?

On the call



The first quarter of the season virtually comes to a close with Week 4 games. Who will be announcing the contests between which teams?

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET



Amazon Prime: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints (London, 9:30 am ET)



NFL Network: Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin, Stacey Dales (reporters)

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET



CBS: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst)

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET



CBS: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET



FOX: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (reporters)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET



FOX: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst), Jennifer Hale (reporter)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET



CBS: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and James Lofton (analyst), Amanda Renner (reporter)

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis COlts



FOX: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Kristina Pink (reporter)

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET



FOX: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET



CBS: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (reporter)

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET



CBS: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET



FOX: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (reporter)

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm ET



CBS: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET



CBS: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (reporter)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET



NBC: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (reporter)

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 pm ET



ESPN: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)