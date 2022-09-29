Who will be calling what games in Week 4 of the NFL season?
The first quarter of the season virtually comes to a close with Week 4 games. Who will be announcing the contests between which teams?
Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET
Amazon Prime: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints (London, 9:30 am ET)
NFL Network: Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin, Stacey Dales (reporters)
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET
CBS: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst)
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET
CBS: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET
FOX: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (reporters)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET
FOX: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst), Jennifer Hale (reporter)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET
CBS: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and James Lofton (analyst), Amanda Renner (reporter)
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis COlts
FOX: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Kristina Pink (reporter)
Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET
FOX: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET
CBS: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (reporter)
New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET
CBS: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET
FOX: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (reporter)
New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm ET
CBS: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET
CBS: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (reporter)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET
NBC: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (reporter)
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 pm ET
ESPN: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)
