Who was the French soccer player Pamela Anderson dated?

Pamela Anderson has experienced several tumultuous relationships over the years, including with musicians like Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. In her new Netflix documentary, Anderson recounts the majority of her significant relationships and marriages over the years, including a short coupling with a French soccer player. But Pamela, a love story doesn’t name the soccer star, so who is he?

The former Playboy playmate previously dated athlete Adil Rami in 2017. Anderson was 49 at the time, while Rami was 31. The pair were reportedly together for two years, with the Baywatch alum even moving Marseille to live with him.

Who is Adil Rami?

Rami is a professional soccer player (or football, as it’s called in France) who plays centre-back on the Ligue 1 ES Troyes AC team. Rami is also the team captain. Born on December 27, 1985, he is currently 37.

Pamela Anderson and Adil Rami’s relationship

In the documentary, Anderson does not use his name while talking about him because she alleges that Rami abused her during their time together. She claims he was very jealous and controlling, saying he once crushed her hands, cracking them in the process.

Rami has denied these allegations. A few years ago, they told The Sun that he had video and photographic proof that he never did what she claimed.

Per Digital Spy and The Independent, Anderson previously stated that Rami had abused her via her Instagram account, where she accused him of leading a “double life” and called him a monster for lying to her for the entire two years they were together.

Sadly for Anderson, this wasn’t the first relationship where she reportedly experienced abuse. Her former husband Tommy Lee was arrested and charged with spousal abuse while they were married. Lee spent was sentenced to six months in jail for abusing Anderson.

Pamela, a love story is now streaming on Netflix.