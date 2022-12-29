Who Was Soccer Star Pele’s Third Wife Marcia Aoki?

Soccer fans all over the globe are mourning the loss of one of the sport’s all-time Greatest players after it was reported that Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, has died. He was 82.

Pelé was hospitalized for a month and his family had gathered around him in recent days. It’s Dec. 29, his agent confirmed his death in a post that read: “The king has passed.” Pelé’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, then took to Instagram writing: “All that we are is thanks to you. We love you endlessly. Rest in peace.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button