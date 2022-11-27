Who to watch with the Vikings not playing
With the Minnesota Vikings playing on Thursday night and improving their record to 9-2 on the season, Vikings fans will have to look elsewhere on Sunday for their football needs.
There aren’t a lot of landmark, must-see games this weekend due to the NFL having three of them on Thanksgiving Day, but there are still some hidden gems.
Each market will get three games on the day with one coming on CBS and two from Fox. Here’s who you will get to see in your market courtesy of 506 Sports.
Each market will get one game from CBS
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans-ed
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars-yellow
- Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins-orange
- Late: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals-blue
- Late: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks-green
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns-red
- Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets-blue
- Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders-green
- Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers-yellow
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs-red
- New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers-blue
