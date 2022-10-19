Who to watch, what to know for the Berks girls volleyball Playoffs

Thursday’s quarterfinals: Berks II third-place Brandywine Heights at Berks I runner-up Twin Valley, 7 pm Berks II third-place Exeter at Berks II runner-up Fleetwood, 7 pm

Saturday’s semifinals: Exeter-Fleetwood Winner at Berks I champ Wilson, 11 a.m. Brandywine Heights-Twin Valley Winner at Berks II champ Berks Catholic, 11 a.m. (15-1) received byes into Saturday’s semifinals.

Monday’s championship: Site to be announced, 7 pm

Twin Valley (13-3) vs Brandywine Heights (9-7)

The Raiders

Who to watch: Sophomore Addison Hertzog has five kills, 325 assists, 49 digs and 14 aces, and senior Emma Lessick has 318 kills, 123 digs, seven blocks and 27 aces.

What to know: Making a third straight appearance. Fell 3-2 to Berks Catholic in the semifinals last year after beating Brandywine 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

The Bullets

Who to watch: Sophomore Greta Kline has 135 kills, 34 assists, 34 digs, eight blocks and 11 aces, and senior Ludovica Zaccaroni has 10 kills, 268 assists, 115 digs, four blocks, and 40 aces.

What to know: Making second straight appearance and are seeking first county title since 2010. Lost 3-1 to Twin Valley in quarterfinals last year.

Fleetwood (10-4) vs Exeter (7-6)

The Tigers

Who to watch: Senior Haley Hallman has 206 kills. six assists, 134 digs, three blocks and 46 aces, and senior Emily Wessner has 31 kills, 328 assists, 43 digs and 64 aces.

What to know: Making their first appearance since 2020, when they had a quarterfinal bye as the Berks II champions, then lost to Exeter 3-0 in the semifinals.

The Eagles

Who to watch: Junior Riley Mack has 126 kills, 73 digs and 15 aces, and junior Katelyn Stanley has 57 kills, 75 digs and two aces.

What to know: Have made every county tournament dating to 2003 and are looking for first county title since 2019. Beat Schuylkill Valley in last year’s quarterfinals before losing 3-2 to Wilson in the semis.

Quarterfinal byes

Bulldogs (15-3)

Who to watch: Junior Kassidy Means has 182 kills, 126 digs, five blocks and 25 aces, and junior Cameryn Niedrowski has 22 kills, 445 assists, 89 digs, 13 blocks and 34 aces.

What to know: Seeking third straight county title and making ninth straight appearance.

Saints (15-1)

Who to watch: Senior Olivia Hagelbarger has 67 kills, 74 digs, six blocks and four aces, and junior Olivia Jones has 111 kills, one assist, 78 digs, eight blocks and 14 aces.

What to know: Have made every county tournament since the program’s Inaugural season in 2011 and are seeking first title since 2015.