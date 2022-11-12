Who the ‘experts’ are taking in Eagles vs. Commanders

The Eagles and Commanders are heading in polar opposite directions as Franchises heading into Week 10, adding more intrigue to what could be a highly competitive matchup.

The Birds are the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team and will look to sweep Washington while maintaining control of the competitive NFC East.

The experts have made their choices and Philadelphia is an overwhelming favorite.

Philly Voice — Eagles

Jimmy Kempski and the Philly Voice are Rolling with Philadelphia.

Heinicke does not possess a single above average tangible trait for a starting NFL quarterback, in my opinion, although he does seem to have sparked the Commanders’ offense a bit with his feisty style of play. Feistiness isn’t going to beat an Eagles defense that has been excellent at getting after opposing quarterbacks and forcing a league-leading 18 turnovers.

The Athletic — Eagles

The Athletic is picking the Eagles.

Philadelphia is rollin’. Jalen Hurts is putting together an MVP-like season, AJ Brown’s transition to the City of Brotherly love is going as well as anyone could have imagined. This Eagles’ defensive unit continues to make life miserable for opposing offenses — especially the quarterbacks. But a division rivalry has a weird way of bucking trends and turning football games upside down. Can the Eagles, who are double-digit favorites, avoid a letdown loss?

USA Today — Eagles

All of the USA Today analysts are picking Philadelphia.

ESPN — Eagles

All of the ESPN experts are picking Philadelphia.

NFL.com — Eagles

Greg Rosenthal has the Eagles winning big.

The Commanders have won two of three Taylor Heinicke starts, with luck and an improved defense being the biggest factors. Heinicke regularly gives his opponents 3-to-4 chances a game to create takeaways. The Eagles have forced the most turnovers in the NFL while giving up the fewest. Washington, meanwhile, is tied for 29th in takeaways. In short: Expect Philly to get three extra possessions and roll.

Pro Football Talk — Eagles

Pro Football Talk is Rolling with the Eagles.

Florio’s take: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman had better be ready to fill plenty of garbage time.

CBS Sports — Even

Picking against the spread, CBS Sports has it as an even split.

The Sporting News — Eagles

The Sporting News is Rolling with the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts gets another prime-time game, and he’ll be up against an improved Washington defense. Hurts, however, will present issues for the Commanders, who are 1-4 when they allow more than 200 yards passing to the other team. Hurts and AJ Brown will connect for two more scores, and the Eagles barrel toward the second half of the season with a 9-0 record.

Bleacher Report — Commanders

Using a point spread, Bleacher Report is picking Washington to stay within two touchdowns.

“Washington did handle the Minnesota Vikings’ run game rather well Sunday by holding Dalvin Cook to 2.8 yards per carry. But Jalen Hurts adds a different dimension to one of the league’s best ground attacks behind an elite Offensive line. Furthermore, Hurts continues to grow as a passer. It’s hard to stop any offense when it can effectively run the ball and its quarterback is the league’s highest graded when targeting receivers past the sticks.”

LA Times

The LA Times is Rolling with the Eagles.

This might be a little closer than people expect. Division rivals and Commanders aren’t pushovers. Eagles are rested coming off a Thursday game and should be able to keep their record unblemished.

