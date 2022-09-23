Who should the USMNT start vs. Japan?

The three-month wait to see the US men’s national team back in action is almost over, and Gregg Berhalter will have his final two chances to put his team on the field before the World Cup.

The scarcity of opportunities makes the Friendlies against Japan and South Korea much different than your typical friendlies, and as much as there will be a desire among USMNT fans for long looks at newer faces, the reality is Berhalter has just two matches to take a look at what his first-choice lineup looks like.

Of course, multiple injury absences will already make that an impossibility, with Zack Steffen, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tim Weah all missing the September friendlies. Those absences should allow some players to step in with the first-team regulars and make their cases not only for inclusion on the World Cup roster, but also for consideration to start at the World Cup.

What will the USMNT starting lineup look like against Japan? Here is a look at the options available, and the lineup we could see on Friday:

USMNT roster for September Friendlies

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG; 8/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 10/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 18/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 27/1), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 17/2), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 27/3), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 8/0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes/FRA; 4/0), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 2/0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp/BEL; 8/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami ; 74/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 31/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 52/2), Tyler Adams (Leeds United/ENG; 30/1), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 3/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 11/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 35/9), Malik Tillman (Rangers/SCO; 2/0)

FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 22/6), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 47/10), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 13/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 48/11) , Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/NED; 11/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 51/21), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 12/4), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 19/3)

USMNT Projected XI vs. Japan

SBI Preferred XI vs. Japan

Goalkeeper

Who will start – Matt Turner

Who should start – Matt Turner

The fact Turner isn’t playing regularly for Arsenal shouldn’t keep him from starting against Japan, and Berhalter could wind up giving Turner both starts in September to help keep him sharp. That being said, there is a case to be made for giving Sean Johnson or Ethan Horvath a game, but even if that happens, it seems unlikely to be the Japan match.

Defenders

Who will start – Reggie Cannon, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Sergiño Dest

Who should start – Sergiño Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Sam Vines

Sergino Dest has earned some minutes off the bench for AC Milan, but his lack of recent starts shouldn’t keep him out of Berhalter’s first-choice defense. The question is whether he’ll deploy at his natural right back or at left back, where Antonee Robinson’s absence leaves a big void.

Reggie Cannon is arguably the best pure defender among the right back options so he should get the nod if Dest is deployed on the left side, but if Dest stays at his natural right back position then the in-form Sam Vines deserves a look.

In central defense, the Walker Zimmerman-Aaron Long tandem is looking more and more like Berhalter’s tandem for Qatar, and the injury absences of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Chris Richards may make it even more likely that pairing gets two starts in September.

While that may be the case, there is a good argument for Mark McKenzie deserving a look. He is in outstanding form in the Belgian league, re-establishing himself as a regular starter and currently one of the best Defenders in Belgium.

Midfielders

Who will start – Weston McKennie, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams

Who should start – Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams

The absence of Yunus Musah should mean a chance to see Brenden Aaronson in his preferred central midfield role, but that could depend on whether Berhalter is ready to give Gio Reyna a starting nod against Japan. If Reyna doesn’t start, then Aaronson can deploy on the right wing, but if Reyna does start, then Aaronson should slot into central midfield.

You can definitely make the argument that giving Aaronson a start in central midfield should be the priority regardless of what other lineup options there are, but the reality is Aaronson is one of the USMNT’s best options in multiple positions.

If Aaronson deploys on the wing, then Berhalter is likely to go with Kellyn Acosta next to Weston McKennie. Luca De La Torre has played sparingly at Celta Vigo since arriving in the summer so it’s tough seeing him start in Musah’s place.

Forwards

Who will start – Christian Pulisic, Jesus Ferreira, Brenden Aaronson

Who should start – Christian Pulisic, Jesus Ferreira, Gio Reyna

Pulisic and Ferreira should be Locks to start if healthy, but the right wing remains a bit more of a mystery. Gio Reyna was eased back into a starting role by Borussia Dortmund, but is a pair of consecutive starts enough to convince Berhalter it’s okay to give Reyna a run as a starter, or will he play it save and give Reyna 30 to 45 minutes off the bench?

Given Josh Sargent’s red-hot form, could Berhalter consider finding a way to get him in the starting lineup? He can slot in either as a striker with Ferreira sliding into a different role, or with Sargent on the right wing, where he has played at times for Norwich City.

How Berhalter handles his substitutions along his forward line will be especially interesting. Not only do you have Sargent, but also Ricardo Pepi back in the field, as well as the versatile Malik Tillman, who can play on the wing or in central midfield.

