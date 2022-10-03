Who scored the Women’s Super League Goal of the Month?

We may only be a handful of games into the new season, but the Women’s Super League has already delivered.

Newly promoted Liverpool stunned Champions Chelsea on the opening weekend, only to lose the Merseyside Derby to Everton a week later.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa defeated Man City in a seven-goal thriller, while Arsenal put four past rivals Spurs at the Emirates.

With so many gripping matches already, it’s no surprise that we’ve also been treated to some memorable goals.

There have been plenty of fantastic finishes — from long-range strikes to deft flicks.

We’ve picked out our top five goals of September and it’s up to you to vote for your favourite:

Ashleigh Neville vs Leicester

Neville was outstanding for Spurs last season and has started this campaign in even better form.

The defender is not renowned for scoring but proved she has an eye for goal from anywhere as she fired a 40-yard screamer into the roof of the net against Leicester.

WATCH: Ashleigh Neville scores audacious lob vs Leicester

Maya Le Tissier vs Brighton

It’s been some start to life in Manchester for Le Tissier.

Having signed from Brighton in the summer, the defender took just four minutes to score on her debut against Reading.

It came courtesy of an Instinctive flick from a Katie Zelem corner and got United’s season off to a flyer.

What’s more, Le Tissier then notched her second of the game just 20 minutes later.

WATCH: Maya Le Tissier scores double vs Reading

Rachel Daly vs Man City

Daly is another to have hit the ground running at her new club.

Despite playing at left-back for England during Euro 2022, Daly has played up-front since joining Aston Villa.

So far, the 30-year-old has scored four goals in three games since joining –– including two against Man City on debut.

The first of these goals was a sumptuous curling effort that left City keeper Ellie Roebuck with no chance.

WATCH: Rachel Daly scores on debut vs Man City

Fran Kirby vs Man City

Kirby was injured for much of last season, but the Chelsea star is back and firing again.

The England star has scored in all three of Chelsea’s league matches so far and her goal against Man City was the pick of the lot.

It came as a result of a fine team move from Emma Hayes’ side, which ended in Guro Reite feeding the ball into Kirby’s path.

WATCH: Fran Kirby scores well-worked team goal vs Man City

Unscorable Goal Campaign

Camden and Islington United are running a campaign to include the Women’s Super League in Match of the Day’s Goal of the Month competition.

There are around 100 shortlisted goals every year for fans to vote on, but not a single one has been by a female player. To find out more about the campaign to change this, check out Camden and Islington United’s petition.

