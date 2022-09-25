Who Plays, TV Channel, Start Time, Live Stream Options, And More

Week 3 of the NFL season has some interesting matchups, including a critical Sunday Night Football battle between two 1-1 teams. Who is playing tonight, what time does the game start, and how can you watch it?

Teams

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Location

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Denver to take on the Broncos during Week 3’s Sunday Night Football game tonight. With a spread set at just -1.5 in favor of the road team at most sportsbooks, that goes to show you just how much of a toss-up this one could be.

The Broncos are coming off their first win of the season over the Houston Texans last week, 19-9. While it was nowhere near a dominating performance, Russell Wilson started showing Synchronicity with his weapons. However, they lost Jerry Jeudy to injury, and the team’s top WR option is still questionable for Sunday Night Football tonight.

Realistically, although the team is only averaging 16 points per game right now, they are not having trouble moving the ball. They are averaging 391.5 yards per game, which is seventh-most in the NFL right now. A big chunk of their success is coming from the ground game with Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. The RB tandem is averaging 126 rushing yards per game.

If Denver can figure out their red-zone issues, maybe they can start to look like the team everyone expected at the start of the year. Although the season is still young, Denver cannot afford many more slipups if they want to compete in the stacked AFC West.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the 49ers come into this game also getting their first win of the year. Against Seattle last week, they handily defeated their NFC West opponents 27-7 thanks to their strong run game and an impressive performance by their new (old?) starting QB, Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo came into the game to replace Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury. He finished with 154 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and a 60.4 QB rating.

The 49ers are currently averaging 182.5 rushing yards per game (fourth-most in the league) even without their starting RB Elijah Mitchell. Jeff Wilson has continued to look like the team’s workhorse, even if that comes as a surprise to some.

PFN’s betting director BJ Rudell recently broke down this game in his Week 3 Picks and predictions (and why he believes the Broncos will get their second win here at home).

“The Broncos possess as much or arguably more Offensive Talent than the 49ers, and whether it’s the fault of the head coach or the players or both, something’s wrong. But I remain all-in on this club, which in Week 1 racked up more Offensive yards than in any game last season.”

Date: September 25, 2022

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com

Want to stream NFL games at home or on the go this season? Check out Vidgo or fuboTV, two streaming platforms that provide you with live sports across multiple devices. Additionally, make sure to check out our comprehensive guide on how to live stream NFL games.