Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9 game

Two AFC heavyweights are set to face off under the lights on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Titans and Chiefs have combined for six division titles in the past three years. They are, in so many ways, polar opposites.

Kansas City’s success has stemmed Mostly from its explosive offense. Tennessee, on the other hand, is a throwback, Reliant on hard-nosed running back Derrick Henry and a stout defense.

That Clash of Styles should make for an entertaining affair.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Week 9 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Titans and Chiefs, including start time and TV channel.

Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight?

This week’s edition of “Sunday Night Football” features two teams that have separated themselves from the rest of the AFC pack in the opening eight weeks of the season.

Tennessee has put together an impressive start, especially after trading top wide receiver AJ Brown on draft day. At 5-2 — and two wins ahead of the second-place Colts — the Titans look poised for another South Division crown, which would be their third straight under Coach Mike Vrabel.

Kansas City, meanwhile, is its usual high-scoring self. Patrick Mahomes has been electric, Travis Kelce continues to defy his age and Clyde Edwards-Helaire has shown some promise.

The Chiefs play in the more competitive AFC West, but it appears they again have a bead on their Divisional opponents. Kansas City is 2-0 in games against West squads. One of those wins came against the second-place Chargers in Week 2.

This should be an exciting Clash of Styles between KC’s Offensive Firepower and Vrabel’s commitment to defense. The game should play a major role in shaping the AFC power structure in 2022.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Sunday, Nov. 6 Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. CT)

As has been the case all season, this week’s “Sunday Night Football” Matchup will kick off at 8:20 pm ET. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Local time for kickoff will be 7:20 pm CT.

Mike Tirico will handle the play-by-play duties while Cris Collinsworth will offer analysis as a color commentator. Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines, providing analysis and injury updates.

What channel is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on tonight?

Sunday, Nov. 6 TV channel (national): NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

NBC will air the broadcast of Sunday night’s Clash between the Titans and Chiefs, but there are more than a few ways to follow the action.

Those with cable subscriptions can watch Sunday night’s game on NBCSports.com. Peacock and fuboTV, which comes with a free trial, will also have the game on offer.

Viewers in Canada can stream the game live on DAZN, which carries every NFL game.

NFL live stream for Titans vs. Chiefs

Titans vs. Chiefs will be broadcast on NBC. Those with a cable subscription can find the game on NBCSports.com as well. The game will also be streamed on Peacock and fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

