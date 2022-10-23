Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 7 game

NBC is following up its much-anticipated Cowboys vs. Eagles “Sunday Night Football” Clash with a Matchup of two AFC squads.

The Dolphins are set to play host to the Steelers for “Sunday Night Football” in Week 7. The two teams have had their share of issues to start the season and each needs a win to bolster its chances in the wild card race.

Pittsburgh got off to a slow start with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback and took a 38-3 shellacking from the Bills in Week 5. However, Kenny Pickett earned his first win as a starter against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in Week 6, so the Steelers have some positive momentum.

Miami, however, does not. The Dolphins began the season with a 3-0 record and earned a two-point win over the Bills in a key Week 3 meeting. Since then, they have struggled with quarterback injuries and haven’t been able to win as a result.

Can the Dolphins end their skid, or will Mike Tomlin continue to show that the underdog Steelers shouldn’t be overlooked? Here’s everything to know about the Steelers-Dolphins “Sunday Night Football” contest in NFL Week 7.

Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchups : Steelers at Dolphins

: Steelers at Dolphins Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

The Steelers and the Dolphins will be squaring off on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 7 in what should be an interesting matchup between two young quarterbacks.

The Steelers (2-4) enter the game coming off a Shocking 20-18 win over the Buccaneers in Week 6. Their undermanned defense was able to limit Tom Brady significantly while Mitch Trubisky mounted a late, game-winning drive to give the Steelers the win.

Trubisky entered the game in the second half in place of Kenny Pickett (concussion). Pittsburgh is playing it safe with Pickett, but it sounds like he might have a chance to return in this contest. If so, he will be able to distribute the ball to Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and George Pickens better than Trubisky.

As for the Dolphins (3-3), they are on a three-game losing streak but are getting a critical part of their offense back. Tua Tagovailoa is going to play for the first time since suffering a concussion on “Thursday Night Football” in NFL Week 4. The Dolphins have yet to win without Tagovailoa this season, and his return should give the passing game a boost against a banged- up Steelers secondary.

This game is also notable as Steelers linebackers Coach Brian Flores is returning to Miami for the first time since the team fired him following the 2021 NFL season. Flores Sued the NFL because of his firing, so this contest should be personal for him.

The Steelers also need a win to avoid a 2-5 start, so they should have their A-game against the Dolphins. That could make this closer than most people expect.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Sunday, Oct. 23 Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Every one of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” games during the 2022 regular season will begin at 8:20 pm ET. This week, the Dolphins are hosting the contest at Hard Rock Stadium.

The NBC broadcast will feature Mike Tirico, the long-term replacement for broadcast legend Al Michaels, on play-by-play while Cris Collinsworth will be the color commentator. They will be joined by sideline reporter Melissa Stark, who is in her first season in that role after replacing Michele Tafoya.

What channel is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on tonight?

Game : Steelers at Dolphins

: Steelers at Dolphins Date : Sunday, Oct. 23

: Sunday, Oct. 23 TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

NFL live stream for Steelers vs. Dolphins

