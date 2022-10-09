Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5 game

The AFC North is up for grabs early in the season, with three teams sitting at 2-2 on the season. Among those teams are the Bengals and Ravens, who will play each other on “Sunday Night Football” this week in a division matchup.

Lamar Jackson is already having an outstanding season, and it’s not just because of his arm– he’s in the top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards. Jackson is playing in a contract year after failing to come to terms on an extension in the offseason, and so far his bet on himself has looked solid.

Joe Burrow, meanwhile, is seventh in the NFL in passing yards so far, sandwiched between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. The Bengals, however, are seemingly dealing with a bit of a Super Bowl hangover early in the year. Although, perhaps last week’s win over the Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football” was a sign of things to come in Cincinnati.

The AFC North tends to have some intense primetime battles, and Sunday should be no exception. Here’s what to know about this rivalry game on “Sunday Night Football.”

Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchups : Bengals at Ravens

: Bengals at Ravens Location: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland

The Bengals are visiting Baltimore to play the Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.” Both teams are looking to come out of the AFC this season, and they’ve gone about reaching that goal in very different ways.

For the Bengals part, they kept their skill positions largely in place after winning the AFC last season. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins comprise one of the more formidable receiving duos in the league, but the Offensive line saw a lot of turnover. It hasn’t paid dividends. Burrow has been sacked 16 times this year, second-most in the NFL behind Carson Wentz.

The Ravens, meanwhile, are looking for a consistent wide receiver on their roster since trading Hollywood Brown. Mark Andrews leads the team in receiving this year with 260 yards, and Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay are coming up behind him.

Reinforcements seem to be on the way in the form of JK Dobbins, who had two touchdowns in the first half last week against the Bills. The Ravens, however, couldn’t hold on to an early 20-3 lead they built against Buffalo, ultimately losing 23-20 after giving up 20 unanswered points.

The Bengals are trending the other direction, having beaten the Dolphins last week 27-15. Burrow threw for 287 yards and a pair of touchdowns in that game, and Higgins had 124 yards on seven receptions. Chase, for his part, tacked on another 81 yards on four catches.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Sunday, Oct. 2 Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All “Sunday Night Football” games during the 2022 regular season are set to begin at 8:20 pm ET. The game will be played at the home of the Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

Mike Tirico will be on the play-by-play while Cris Collinsworth will handle the color commentary. Sideline Reporter Melissa Stark will be with the duo, as well.

What channel is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on tonight?

Game : Bengals at Ravens

: Bengals at Ravens Date : Sunday, Oct. 9

: Sunday, Oct. 9 TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: Peacock | NBCSports.com | fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

There will be a few different ways to live stream this contest. Those with cable subscriptions can use Peacock and NBCSports.com to watch for free. Others can subscribe to Peacock or turn to fuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

Viewers in Canada can stream the game live on DAZN.

NFL live stream for Bengals vs. Ravens

Bengals vs. Ravens will be broadcast on NBC. Viewers with a cable subscription can stream the event on NBCSports.com and Peacock. Those without cable can stream through Peacock with a subscription.

Cord-cutters can also stream the first official “Sunday Night Football” game of the year with fuboTV, which carries NBC and offers a free trial. FuboTV also carries CBS, Fox, NFL Network and the ESPN family of networks, so users will be able to watch most of the locally broadcast NFL games through the service.

Other streaming options for Bengals vs. Ravens are as follows: