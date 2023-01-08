Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 18 game

For the first time this season, the Detroit Lions will be playing after 1 pm

And the stakes couldn’t be higher.

After a disastrous start to the year, for both sides, the Lions and Packers find themselves playing in primetime for a potential playoff berth. Although the Lions’ chances ride on the Seahawks losing to the Rams, the Packers are in “win-and-in” territory.

Detroit, however, will have to win at Lambeau Field. Historically, the Lions are abominable on the Frozen Tundra, but things have been marginally better for them in recent years. Aaron Rodgers, of course, has had their number, but that’s true of most teams in the league.

Here’s what to know about arguably the biggest “Sunday Night Football” game of the year as the Packers host the Lions.

Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight?

The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions on “Sunday Night Football” in an NFC North showdown.

The game has massive repercussions for both teams. For starters, there are the Packers. Green Bay started this season 4-8, but has won its last four games to get back to .500 and make this a win-and-you’re-in game. The Packers would immediately become a scary No. 7 seed, given Rodgers’ presence and the nature of their streak.

For the Lions, they won’t know what this game means for them until the end of Seahawks vs. Rams, which will be at 4:25 ET on Sunday. If the Rams defeat the Seahawks and the Lions beat the Packers, they’ll be in the playoffs. If the Seahawks win or the Lions lose, the Lions will be just out of the postseason.

Either way, it’s been a thrilling season in Detroit, and it culminating in a primetime Matchup is an Unexpected Twist for a team that started 1-6 before winning seven of its next nine games. While the Playoffs have, of course, become the goal, this season has already shown a lot of promise in the Motor City.

For the Packers, this is the expectation. The expectation of success is constant for Matt LaFleur and Rodgers. A lot has gone right to get the Packers to this point, but for them, missing the Playoffs would be a Massive disappointment regardless of the path that’s gotten them here.

"Sunday Night Football" will kick off at 8:20 pm ET, the same time it has all season long. The game will be played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

NBC’s top broadcast team of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call for “Sunday Night Football” in Week 18. Tirico will handle the play-by-play duties, Collinsworth will be a color commentator and Melissa Stark will serve as a sideline Reporter on the broadcast.

The Lions vs. Packers "Sunday Night Football" game will air on NBC, per usual.

Viewers in Canada can watch on TSN or stream the game live on DAZN, which carries every NFL game.

