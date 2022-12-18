Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 15 game

The Commanders and Giants are meeting for the second time in the last three weeks, but this time, they will do so on “Sunday Night Football.”

Washington and New York squared off in a Week 13 battle that was supposed to give one an edge in the wild-card race. Instead, the teams couldn’t decide on a winner and settled for a disappointing 20-all draw.

As a result, they now meet two weeks later with identical 7-5-1 records, and their Week 15 meeting may well decide which of the two NFC East teams is able to make their way into the playoffs.

This game should be a tightly contested battle, as many NFC East games have been over the years. There’s a reason that NBC flexed this game into the “Sunday Night Football” slot over Patriots vs. Raiders.

There’s far more chance for drama in this contest, as this could prove to be a make-or-break game for both the Commanders and Giants.

Here’s everything to know about the “Sunday Night Football” Matchup in Week 15, including how to watch or live stream the contest.

The Giants and Commanders will face off on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 15. This will mark the second meeting between the two sides in three weeks and it will be critical in deciding which team has the best chance of making the playoffs.

The Giants (7-5-1) are in the midst of a prolonged skid and will look to bounce back against Washington. New York is just 1-4-1 in its last six games, and its only win in that period came over the lowly Texans.

New York relied on its defense and running game to carry it early in the season, but injuries have weakened both as the season has progressed. Saquon Barkley (neck) is expected to play, but he hasn’t looked to be at full strength in recent weeks. That means Daniel Jones may have to carry the load in this matchup.

Washington (7-5-1) is trending in the opposite direction of the Giants. The Commanders have a 6-1-1 record in their last eight games with their only loss coming by single digits against the Vikings. They are coming off a bye and last faced the Giants in their Week 13 tie, so they should be well-prepared to address some of the Mistakes they made in that contest.

The Commanders will rely on their defense and running game to carry them, much like the Giants. Taylor Heinicke has been something of a spark at quarterback, and if he can put together a solid game, it would go a long way toward earning Washington a win.

The Winner will have at least an 86 percent chance of making the playoffs, per FiveThirtyEight.com, while the loser will have, at best, a 35 percent chance of making it.

Scenario Commanders playoff probability Giants playoff probability Win 90% 86% Lose 35% 25% Road 63% 39%

So needless to say, a winning result here will be critical to each team.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Sunday, Dec. 18 Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

“Sunday Night Football” will kick off at 8:20 pm ET, the same time it has all season long. The game will be played at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. and the local kickoff time will be the same as its 8:20 pm start time.

NBC’s top broadcast team of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call for “Sunday Night Football” in Week 15. Tirico will handle the play-by-play duties, Collinsworth will be a color commentator and Melissa Stark will serve as a sideline Reporter on the broadcast.

What channel is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on tonight?

Sunday, Dec. 18 TV channel (national): NBC (US) | TSN1/4/5 (Canada)

NBC (US) | TSN1/4/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

The Giants vs. Commanders “Sunday Night Football” game will air on NBC, per usual. That said, there are other ways that viewers can catch the game with and without cable.

Those with cable subscriptions can watch the game on NBCSports.com. Peacock and fuboTV, which comes with a free trial, are two other streaming alternatives for cord-cutters.

Viewers in Canada can watch on TSN or stream the game live on DAZN, which carries every NFL game.

