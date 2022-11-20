Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11 game

The rivalry between the Chiefs and Chargers has delivered some thrilling matchups in recent years. In Week 2 of this season, Kansas City came back from a 10-point deficit to win 27-24 in the latest edition.

If you missed the earlier “Thursday Night Football” game between the two teams, you’re in luck. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are back in prime time when they face off in Los Angeles in a Week 11 clash.

Fans who memorized or saved the original “Thursday Night Football” might be a bit confused as to why it is a battle of AFC West foes instead of two AFC North squads. The Matchup was originally going to be a rematch of Week 1, when the Bengals faced the Steelers, with this latest Matchup taking place in Pittsburgh.

However, the NFL decided to flex the game to feature the Chiefs and Chargers instead, setting up a Pivotal AFC playoff matchup.

Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight?

The Chiefs and Chargers had a pretty consistent rhythm going into their Week 2 game. Since Herbert came into the league, the Chargers had won each game in Kansas City and the Chiefs had won each Clash in Los Angeles.

Then the Chiefs bucked that trend to start the year, picking up their first win against Herbert in Arrowhead Stadium, officially taking a 3-2 advantage in the series under Herbert.

The series has been incredibly well-balanced to date. The Chiefs hold the edge in games, while the Chargers have the slight edge in points at 140-129. Both quarterbacks have been explosive in the contests. In Herbert’s five games against the Chiefs, he has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,464 yards with 13 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Mahomes, who was inactive in Herbert’s 2020 Week 17 win against Kansas City, has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 2,062 yards, 18 touchdowns and five picks in eight games played against the Chargers. In three games against a Justin Herbert-led Chargers, he has completed 63 percent of his passes with 1,207 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Sunday, Nov. 20 Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT)

As has been the case all season, this week’s “Sunday Night Football” Matchup will kick off at 8:20 pm ET. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Local time for kickoff will be 5:20 pm PT.

Mike Tirico will handle play-by-play duties and Cris Collinsworth will offer analysis as a color commentator. Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines, providing analysis and injury updates.

What channel is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on tonight?

TV channel (national): NBC (US) | TSN1/4/5 (Canada)

Live stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

NBC will air the broadcast of Sunday night’s Chiefs vs. Chargers game, but there are several other ways to watch the action.

Those with cable subscriptions can watch the game on NBCSports.com. Peacock and fuboTV, which comes with a free trial, will also have the game on offer.

Viewers in Canada can watch on TSN or stream the game live on DAZN, which carries every NFL game.

NFL live stream for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Chiefs vs. Chargers will be broadcast on NBC. Those with a cable subscription can find the game on NBCSports.com as well. The game will also be streamed on Peacock and fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

