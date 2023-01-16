Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL wild-card Playoffs

Wild card weekend goes out with a bang when the Buccaneers host the Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night.

It’s a site that didn’t seem too likely to host a playoff game just a few weeks ago. Tampa struggled to mount much of a rhythm throughout the season, a stark contrast from the team’s success in years past.

But with Tom Brady, Mike Evans and company showing up as the year ended, they captured the NFC South crown. And despite finishing with a sub-.500 record, the Playoffs are a whole different Kettle of fish. Brady knows that better than anyone else.

Dallas, meanwhile, finds himself in limbo. The Cowboys have long been the bridesmaids, but rarely the brides over the past few decades. And although this year’s roster is brimming with talent, it’s unclear if head coach Mike McCarthy can coax it out, especially with the pressure on.

The lights will be bright for this week’s “Monday Night Football” game. With the stakes as high as they’ve ever been, which team will prevail?

Only time will tell.

With that, here’s everything you need to know about the Dallas-Tampa Bay playoff matchup broadcasting on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchups: Cowboys at Buccaneers

Cowboys at Buccaneers Location: Raymond James Stadium at Tampa Bay, Florida.

The final contest of the wild card slate pits the Cowboys (12-5) vs. the Buccaneers (8-9).

Dallas comes into the game off the back of an ugly Week 18 loss to Washington, one in which the Cowboys struggled on both ends of the field. Dallas’ postseason struggles are common knowledge, especially over the past decade or so. And although the Cowboys carry a slew of talented players — notably Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard and Micah Parsons, among others — it remains whether to be seen if America’s Team can get over the hump and make a real push towards postseason success.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, overcame a season full of disappointment to capture the NFC South title. Tom Brady struggled for much of the season, as did the Bucs’ offense as a whole. But you never want to count Tom Terrific out in the clutch, especially not in a home playoff game against a team lacking in confidence.

Needless to say, it should be a Starstruck night at Raymond James Stadium.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16 Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers will kick off at 8:15 pm ET, the same time slot that “Monday Night Football” has aired throughout the season.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

Game: Cowboys at Buccaneers

Cowboys at Buccaneers Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16 TV channel: ESPN (US) | TSN 2/4/CTV (Canada)

ESPN (US) | TSN 2/4/CTV (Canada) Live stream: ESPN app | ESPN.com | ESPN+ | fuboTV | DAZN (Canada)

Per usual, ESPN will air “Monday Night Football,” with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) leading the coverage.

There are numerous ways to follow the action for viewers with and without cable. Those with cable subscriptions will be able to watch the game free of charge on ESPN.com or with the ESPN app. Additionally, NFL fans with an ESPN+ subscription can find the contest on there, streaming simultaneously as the game broadcasts on ESPN.

“Manningcast” will return to the fore for Wild Card Weekend, with Peyton and Eli returning to the Booth to break down the contest as it happens.

Cord-cutters can find the game on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

In Canada, fans can watch the game on TSN 2/4, CTV, or with DAZN, which carries every NFL game.

NFL live stream for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers will be broadcast on ESPN. Still, there’s a number of ways for NFL fans with and without cable to tap into the action.

One such way is ESPN.com, which will simultaneously stream Monday’s contest for those with a cable subscription, as will the ESPN App.

Cord-cutters, have no fear: the game will also be offered on ESPN+ (pending subscription) as well as fuboTV, which offers a free trial.