Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8 game

“Monday Night Football” continues with an AFC North battle in Week 8.

Two familiar foes will go head-to-head as the Browns host the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Browns (2-5) are looking to get their season back on track after losing four games in a row. Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett has had the turnover bug, throwing four interceptions and losing two fumbles to just two touchdowns during the skid.

Cleveland will look to lean on running back Nick Chubb, who leads the NFL with 740 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

The Bengals, on the other hand, are hitting their stride. Quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off his best game of the season, throwing for 481 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over the Falcons in Week 7.

Since throwing four interceptions in Week 1 against the Steelers, Burrow has thrown 13 touchdowns to just one interception as Cincinnati (4-3) has won four of its last five. The bad news for the Bengals is that they will be without No. 1 wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who will miss the game with a hip injury.

Here’s everything to know about the Bengals vs. Browns Matchup ahead of ESPN’s Monday night NFL broadcast.

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchups: Bengals vs. Browns

Bengals vs. Browns Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

The Browns will host the Bengals in an AFC North Showdown at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Bengals come into the game second in the division with a 4-3 record, half a game behind the Ravens. They have won two in a row. The Browns have lost four in a row after a 2-1 start to fall to 2-5 on the season.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Monday, Oct. 31

Monday, Oct. 31 Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Browns is set to kick off at 8:15 pm ET, the regularly scheduled time for “Monday Night Football.”

Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) will call the game from the booth. Lisa Salters will report from the sideline. “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” the alternate “Manningcast” featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, will air on ESPN2.

