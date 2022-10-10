Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5 game

The Raiders and Chiefs were both involved in a pair of high-profile, electrifying AFC West matchups last year. Those games never came against each other.

Kansas City had Las Vegas’ number a season ago, winning the two games by a combined score of 89-23. The Chiefs were one of only two teams in the NFL to beat the same team twice by at least 27 points in each game (Colts over Texans).

The Raiders and Derek Carr will see if the 2022 season can bring any new fortunes against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes as they face off on “Monday Night Football.”

In eight matchups against the Raiders, Mahomes has posted a 7-1 record with a 65 percent completion percentage, 2,546 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns and only three interceptions. His teams have outscored the Raiders 299-149.

Carr has not found the same level of success. He has completed 62.5 percent of his passes with 24 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and 3,879 yards, while his teams have posted a 3-13 record. In those 16 games, the Raiders have been outscored 510-292.

Here’s everything you need to watch the Raiders take on the Chiefs, including TV channel, streaming information and start time.

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchups: Raiders vs. Chiefs

Raiders vs. Chiefs Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The 1-3 Raiders will face off against the 3-1 Chiefs in an AFC West clash. Las Vegas lost to the Chargers in Week 1, but beat the Broncos in Week 4, while Kansas City beat the Chargers in Week 2.

What time is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

Date: Monday, Oct. 10

Monday, Oct. 10 Time: 8:15 pm ET | 7:15 p.m. CT | 5:15 p.m. PT

The “Monday Night Football” Matchup is scheduled to begin at 8:15 pm ET — 7:15 pm in Kansas City and 5:15 pm in Las Vegas.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN+ | fuboTV (United States) | DAZN (Canada)

The Week 5 “Monday Night Football” Matchup will be carried by ESPN. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call, with Buck calling play-by-play and Aikman providing analysis. Lisa Salters will be on the sidelines. There will be no Manningcast this week.

Those hoping to stream the game can find it on either ESPN+ or fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Canadian viewers can find the game on DAZN.

NFL live Streams for ‘Monday Night Football’

There are several other streaming options than just those listed to watch Monday’s game. Here’s a look at more places to find the game.

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? NFL App Yes Yes — — Yahoo! Sports App Yes Yes — — NFL+ Well Well $9.99/month Yes DirecTV Stream Well Well $49.99/month Yes fuboTV Well Well $69.99/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV Well Well $69.99/month Yes Sling TV Well Well $35/month Yes YouTube TV Well Well $54.99/month Yes

Raiders schedule 2022

Week Date Opponent Time/Result TV 1 Sept. 11 at Chargers Saturday, 24-19 CBS 2 Sept. 18 vs. the Cardinals L, 29-23 CBS 3 Sept. 25 at Titans L, 24-22 Fox 4 October 2 vs. the Broncos W, 32-23 CBS 5 October 10 (MNF) at Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 6 BYE 7 October 23 vs. the Texans 4:05 pm ET CBS 8 October 30 at Saints 1 pm ET CBS 9 Nov. 6 at Jaguars 1 pm ET CBS 10 Nov. 13 vs. the Colts 4:05 pm ET CBS 11 Nov. 20 at Broncos 4:05 pm ET Fox 12 Nov. 27 at Seahawks 4:05 pm ET CBS 13 December 4 vs. Chargers 4:25 pm ET CBS 14 December 8 (TNF) at Rams 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Prime 15 December 18 (SNF) vs. the Patriots 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 16 December 24 at Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET NFL Network 17 Jan. 1 vs. 49ers 4:05 pm ET Fox 18 Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 vs. the Chiefs TBD TBD

Chiefs schedule 2022