Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season will conclude with an NFC West battle between the Rams and 49ers on “Monday Night Football.”

San Francisco will look to get back on track after an ugly 11-10 loss to Denver in Week 3. The 49ers’ offense struggled against the Broncos, allowing four sacks and committing three turnovers. Ball security will be key for Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. as they attempt to move down the field against an Aaron Donald-led defensive unit.

Los Angeles Shook off a Brutal showing against Buffalo in its regular-season opener, winning its last two games to take the top spot in the division standings. The Defending Champs haven’t played up to their potential, but Sean McVay’s Squad doesn’t seem concerned about earning style points.

Here is everything you need to know about Rams vs. 49ers, including TV and streaming options for the game.

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchups : Rams vs. 49ers

: Rams vs. 49ers Location: Levi’s Stadium

The Rams and 49ers will meet at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday night. Los Angeles is 2-1 this season and San Francisco is 1-2.

What time is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

Date: Monday, Oct. 3

Monday, Oct. 3 Time: 8:15 pm ET | 5:15 p.m. PT

Rams vs. 49ers will kick off at 8:15 pm ET on Monday, Oct. 3. That will be the start time for each remaining “Monday Night Football” game.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2

ESPN, ESPN2 Live stream: ESPN+ | fuboTV (United States) | DAZN (Canada)

Rams vs. 49ers will air on ESPN and ESPN2. Play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and Analyst Troy Aikman will be in the booth, and Reporter Lisa Salters will be patrolling the sidelines. Peyton and Eli Manning will host their “ManningCast” alternate telecast on ESPN2.

If you’ve cut the cord, Rams vs. 49ers can be streamed on ESPN+ and fuboTV (which offers a free trial) in the US Viewers in Canada can watch the game on DAZN.

NFL live Streams for ‘Monday Night Football’

In addition to the options listed above, Rams vs. 49ers will also be available to stream on these services:

Rams schedule 2022

Week Date Opponent Time (ET)/Result TV channel 1 Sept. 8 (Thu.) vs. the Bills L, 31-10 NBC 2 Sept. 18 vs. the Falcons W, 31-27 Fox 3 Sept. 25 at Cardinals W, 20-12 Fox 4 October 3 (Mon.) at 49ers 8:15 p.m ESPN 5 October 9 vs. the Cowboys 4:25 p.m Fox 6 October 16 vs. Panthers 4:05 p.m Fox 7 BYE — — — 8 October 30 vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m Fox 9 Nov. 6 at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m CBS 10 Nov. 13 vs. the Cardinals 4:25 p.m Fox 11 Nov. 20 at Saints 1 p.m Fox 12 Nov. 27 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m Fox 13 December 4 vs. the Seahawks 4:05 p.m Fox 14 December 8 (Thu.) vs. Raiders 8:15 p.m Amazon Prime 15 December 19 (Mon.) at Packers 8:15 p.m ESPN 16 December 25 vs. the Broncos 4:30 p.m CBS 17 Jan. 1 at Chargers 8:20 p.m NBC 18 Jan. 8 at Seahawks TBD TBD

49ers schedule 2022